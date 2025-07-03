Summer’s Hottest Trend: Labubu Dolls Spotted in Franklin

Have you heard of Labubu Dolls? These coveted little dolls, which have appeared on the handbags of many celebrities, have become a summer trend.

For those wanting to get their hands on one, we spotted them at the CoolSprings Galleria.

A kiosk called Mystery World, located outside Victoria’s Secret, features a selection of dolls. In our search for the latest hot trend dolls, so far, this has been the only place we could find them.

Some history behind the trending doll – it was created by Hong Kong-born artist Kasing Lung, who was inspired by Nordic folklore. Lung launched a book series in 2015 titled The Monsters featuring elves called Labubus. Pop Mart introduced the dolls for sale in 2019. According to the Pop Mart website, “the revenue generated from the first series launch broke the sales record in the art toy category.”

The Today Show reported that Google Trends indicates searches for Labubu dolls and Labubu keychains have reached an all-time high, with 2.1 million searches in the last month alone, marking a notable breakout search term.

We cannot authenticate the dolls found at the kiosk in the mall. Pop Mart is the official retailer for Labubu dolls in-store and online.

