Top Stories From August 14, 2023

By
Andrea Hinds
-

Here’s a look at the top stories from August 14, 2023.

1Williamson County Property Transfers July 24

See where houses and property sold for July 24-28, 2023, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. Read more.

2Pork Belly Farmhouse in Nolensville Has Officially Closed

Pork Belly Farmhouse

Pork Belly Farmhouse in Nolensville has closed for business, stated the owners. No other statement was given on the closure of the restaurant. Read more.

3Cookie Co. is Coming to Tennessee

photo from Restaurant News

California-based cookie company, Cookie Co. has plans to expand to Tennessee, reports Restaurant News. Read more.

4WCS 2023-24 Bell Times, Early Release and Late Start

CES Classrooms 2022-29
Photo from WCS

The 2023-24 school year starts with a half-day for first through twelfth-grade students on Friday, August 4. Read more.

56 Live Shows this Week – August 14, 2023

Here are six live shows to check out this week. Read more.

