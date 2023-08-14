Here’s a look at the top stories from August 14, 2023.
See where houses and property sold for July 24-28, 2023, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. Read more.
Pork Belly Farmhouse in Nolensville has closed for business, stated the owners. No other statement was given on the closure of the restaurant. Read more.
photo from Restaurant News
California-based cookie company, Cookie Co. has plans to expand to Tennessee, reports Restaurant News. Read more.
Photo from WCS
The 2023-24 school year starts with a half-day for first through twelfth-grade students on Friday, August 4. Read more.
Here are six live shows to check out this week. Read more.