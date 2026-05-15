Leipers Fork Distillery to Offer Half Price Pours in Honor of Tennessee Whiskey Day

Ahead of International Tennessee Whiskey Day on May 21, Leipers Fork Distillery will have a special offer.More Eat & Drink News

The family-owned distillery will celebrate with half-priced Tennessee whiskey pours throughout the day, along with complimentary first-come, first-served tours for guests with a Tennessee driver’s license. Tours will run every hour on the hour from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Founded in 2016, Leiper’s Fork Distillery was built to revive the lost art of authentic small-batch Tennessee whiskey production. Every bottle is mashed, fermented, distilled, aged and bottled onsite using pot still distillation, local grains and traditional methods that intentionally prioritize craftsmanship over efficiency.

Guests can tour the working stillhouse, experience the whiskey-making process from grain to glass and finish with a guided tasting inside the property’s restored 200-year-old log cabin tasting room.

Leipers Fork Distillery is located at 3381 Southall Road, Franklin.