Pork Belly Farmhouse in Nolensville Has Officially Closed

Pork Belly Farmhouse in Nolensville has closed for business, stated the owners. No other statement was given on the closure of the restaurant.

On social media, they shared, “We will not reopen PorkBelly Farmhouse. Thank you to all that have supported us over the last 4 years.”

In July, the restaurant shared on social media that the restaurant was closed temporarily.

Pork Belly Farmhouse opened in September 2018 at 7263 Nolensville Road, Unit 4 in Nolensville. Chris Chwirut and Kristian Morgan are the operating partners in this venture.