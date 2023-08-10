Mimo at Four Seasons Unveils Expanded Menu

The Four Seasons in downtown Nashville opened at the end of 2022, now its signature restaurant Mimo is embracing Southern comfort food.

The updated menu is the next evolution for the popular downtown Italian restaurant, where authentic Southern Italian comfort food meets Southern hospitality. Complementing the lively and convivial atmosphere that Mimo is known for, the new menu features an increased selection of shareable items, like Cheese and Charcuterie Boards, the Roasted Springer Farms Chicken For Two, or the 36 oz. 48-Day Aged Tomahawk Steak, perfect for gathering around the table with friends and loved ones.

A hallmark of the restaurant since its opening, Mimo’s scratch-made pastas quickly became a guest favourite. The new menu boasts an even broader selection of authentic Italian pasta dishes that diners have come to know and love, such as Ravioli with Ricotta, Sage, Creamy Parmesan and Crispy Pancetta, and Cacio e Pepe Linguine with Lime Marinated Shrimp. House made bread is always a popular accompaniment at Mimo, with Focaccia with Rosemary, Sea Salt, and Italian Olive Oil joining the list of new items on the menu.

“Since opening last fall, Mimo has become known as a destination where Southern Italian cuisine meets Southern hospitality,” says Mimo General Manager Thomas Rooney. “We want to continue providing exceptional experiences with a menu of options that brings happiness to our guests through more traditional comfort foods of Italy. This updated menu expands on the classic, authentic dishes our guests have grown to love, and introduces some exciting new options for breakfast, lunch, and dinner that are perfect for enjoying on any occasion.”

In addition to the broadened menus for brunch, breakfast, lunch and dinner, the bar at Mimo has also introduced a new cocktail menu. A collaborative effort by the entire bar team, the new cocktail menu features creative concoctions with memorable presentations, like the Bless Your Heart, a bittersweet blend of Irish gin, Campari, strawberry and hibiscus, that is topped with an aromatic bubble that guests can pop to release a scented smoke that enhances the flavour profile of the cocktail.

Four Seasons Hotel Nashville also recently launched a Coffee-to-Go Program at Mimo Bar. Offered seven days a week from 6:00AM to 11:00AM, the barista-driven coffee menu features Lavazza coffee and espresso drinks, as well as grab-and-go breakfast items, like homemade pastries, yogurt parfaits, and a breakfast sandwich.

Reservations can be made through OpenTable or by calling the restaurant at +1 615 610 6990.