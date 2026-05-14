The Nashville Symphony’s Free Summer Concert Series Returns in June

The Nashville Symphony has announced dates and programs for its popular annual Community Concerts, a beloved summer tradition throughout Middle Tennessee. From June 3 through 13, the Orchestra will perform free concerts in local parks and communities in Davidson, Montgomery, Sumner, Williamson, and Wilson counties.

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Nashville Symphony Conductor Nathan Aspinall will conduct a program featuring American classics including John Philip Sousa’s“The Stars and Stripes Forever;” selections from John Williams’s scores from Far and Away and Star Wars; Berlioz’s Roman Carnival overture; Copland’s “Hoe-Down from Rodeo and an excerpt from Lincoln Portrait; Rodgers’s The Sound of Music; and Strauss II’s On the Beautiful Blue Danube Waltzes. Nashville Symphony Chorus Director Tucker Biddlecombe will also conduct a one-night-only program with the Nashville Symphony Chorus on Sunday, Jun 7 at The Factory at Franklin.

“We are thrilled to continue this longstanding tradition of bringing the orchestra to communities around Middle Tennessee, and we are equally excited to add a choral performance to the series,” said Kelley Bell, Director of Community Engagement. “These concerts are the perfect chance to connect with your neighbors, celebrate community, and enjoy the magic of the Nashville Symphony.”

Several concert locations will offer family-friendly pre-concert activities and food options. Concertgoers are encouraged to bring blankets and chairs and arrive early to enjoy beautiful summer evenings and live symphonic music in the parks. More information can be found at NashvilleSymphony.org/CommunityConcerts.

The Nashville Symphony’s Free Community Concerts are made possible through the leadership support of Benefits, Inc., with additional vital funding from Pinnacle Financial Partners, Publix Super Markets, Inc., the Memorial Foundation, and the Metropolitan Government of Nashville & Davidson County. A special thank you to community partners Montgomery County Parks and Recreation, Centennial Park Conservancy, Two Rivers Mansion, The Factory at Franklin, and Cumberland University.

The complete program and schedule follow.

Historic Rock Castle

Wednesday, June 3 at 7:30pm

139 Rockcastle Lane

Hendersonville, TN 37075

Sumner County-Downtown Commons Pavilion

Thursday, June 4 at 7:30pm

215 Legion Street

Clarksville, TN 37040

Montgomery County

Musicians Corner Stage, Centennial Park

Friday, June 5 at 8:00pm

2500 West End Avenue

Nashville, TN 37203

Davidson County-Co-Presented with Musician Corner

Two Rivers Mansion

Saturday, June 6 at 7:30pm

3130 McGavock Pike, Nashville, TN 37214

Factory at Franklin

Sunday, June 7 at 7:00pm

230 Franklin Rd, Franklin, TN 37064

Cumberland University Memorial Lawn

Saturday, June 13, 7:30 PM

1 Cumberland Square, Lebanon, TN 37087

Find more information here.