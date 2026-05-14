The Nashville Symphony’s Free Summer Concert Series Returns in June

The Nashville Symphony has announced dates and programs for its popular annual Community Concerts, a beloved summer tradition throughout Middle Tennessee. From June 3 through 13, the Orchestra will perform free concerts in local parks and communities in Davidson, Montgomery, Sumner, Williamson, and Wilson counties.
Nashville Symphony Conductor Nathan Aspinall will conduct a program featuring American classics including John Philip Sousa’s“The Stars and Stripes Forever;” selections from John Williams’s scores from Far and Away and Star Wars; Berlioz’s Roman Carnival overture; Copland’s “Hoe-Down from Rodeo and an excerpt from Lincoln Portrait; Rodgers’s The Sound of Music; and Strauss II’s On the Beautiful Blue Danube Waltzes. Nashville Symphony Chorus Director Tucker Biddlecombe will also conduct a one-night-only program with the Nashville Symphony Chorus on Sunday, Jun 7 at The Factory at Franklin.
“We are thrilled to continue this longstanding tradition of bringing the orchestra to communities around Middle Tennessee, and we are equally excited to add a choral performance to the series,” said Kelley Bell, Director of Community Engagement. “These concerts are the perfect chance to connect with your neighbors, celebrate community, and enjoy the magic of the Nashville Symphony.”
Several concert locations will offer family-friendly pre-concert activities and food options. Concertgoers are encouraged to bring blankets and chairs and arrive early to enjoy beautiful summer evenings and live symphonic music in the parks. More information can be found at NashvilleSymphony.org/CommunityConcerts.
The Nashville Symphony’s Free Community Concerts are made possible through the leadership support of Benefits, Inc., with additional vital funding from Pinnacle Financial Partners, Publix Super Markets, Inc., the Memorial Foundation, and the Metropolitan Government of Nashville & Davidson County. A special thank you to community partners Montgomery County Parks and Recreation, Centennial Park Conservancy, Two Rivers Mansion, The Factory at Franklin, and Cumberland University.
The complete program and schedule follow.
Historic Rock Castle
Wednesday, June 3 at 7:30pm
139 Rockcastle Lane
Hendersonville, TN 37075
Sumner County-Downtown Commons Pavilion
Thursday, June 4 at 7:30pm
215 Legion Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
Montgomery County
Musicians Corner Stage, Centennial Park
Friday, June 5 at 8:00pm
2500 West End Avenue
Nashville, TN 37203
Davidson County-Co-Presented with Musician Corner
Two Rivers Mansion
Saturday, June 6 at 7:30pm
3130 McGavock Pike, Nashville, TN 37214
Factory at Franklin
Sunday, June 7 at 7:00pm
230 Franklin Rd, Franklin, TN 37064
Cumberland University Memorial Lawn
Saturday, June 13, 7:30 PM
1 Cumberland Square, Lebanon, TN 37087
Find more information here.
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