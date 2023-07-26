WCS 2023-24 Bell Times, Early Release and Late Start

The 2023-24 school year starts with a half-day for first through twelfth-grade students on Friday, August 4.

The table below shows the important times families need to know before the first day, including start times, dismissal times, half-day dismissal times and Late Start or Early Release times.

Elementary schools will have 11 Early Release Wednesdays throughout the year. On these days, students will be released from school 113 minutes early. Early Release Days are listed on the WCS Calendar page.

Middle and high schools will have 27 Late Start Mondays or Tuesdays. On these days, classes will begin 45 minutes later than regular school days. A list of Late Start Days for the 2023-24 school year can be viewed on the WCS Calendar page.

School Start Time Dismissal Time Half-Day Dismissal* Early Release Wednesday Dismissal Allendale Elementary 8:38 AM 3:45 PM 12:13 PM 1:53 PM Amanda H. North Elementary 8:43 AM 3:50 PM 12:18 PM 1:58 PM Arrington Elementary 8:43 AM 3:50 PM 12:18 PM 1:58 PM Bethesda Elementary 8:43 AM 3:50 PM 12:18 PM 1:58 PM Chapman's Retreat Elementary 8:38 AM 3:45 PM 12:13 PM 1:53 PM Clovercroft Elementary 8:43 AM 3:50 PM 12:18 PM 1:58 PM College Grove Elementary 8:43 AM 3:50 PM 12:18 PM 1:58 PM Creekside Elementary 8:43 AM 3:50 PM 12:18 PM 1:58 PM Crockett Elementary 8:43 AM 3:50 PM 12:18 PM 1:58 PM Edmondson Elementary 8:43 AM 3:50 PM 12:18 PM 1:58 PM Fairview Elementary 8:43 AM 3:50 PM 12:18 PM 1:58 PM Grassland Elementary 8:43 AM 3:50 PM 12:18 PM 1:58 PM Heritage Elementary 8:38 AM 3:45 PM 12:13 PM 1:53 PM Hillsboro School 8:00 AM 3:07 PM 11:35 AM 1:15 PM Hunters Bend Elementary 8:38 AM 3:45 PM 12:13 PM 1:53 PM Jordan Elementary 8:43 AM 3:50 PM 12:18 PM 1:58 PM Kenrose Elementary 8:43 AM 3:50 PM 12:18 PM 1:58 PM Lipscomb Elementary 8:38 AM 3:45 PM 12:13 PM 1:53 PM Longview Elementary 8:43 AM 3:50 PM 12:18 PM 1:58 PM Mill Creek Elementary 8:38 AM 3:45 PM 12:13 PM 1:53 PM Nolensville Elementary 8:38 AM 3:45 PM 12:13 PM 1:53 PM Oak View Elementary 8:43 AM 3:50 PM 12:18 PM 1:58 PM Pearre Creek Elementary 8:43 AM 3:50 PM 12:18 PM 1:58 PM Scales Elementary 8:43 AM 3:50 PM 12:18 PM 1:58 PM Sunset Elementary 8:43 AM 3:50 PM 12:18 PM 1:58 PM Thompson's Station Elementary 8:43 AM 3:50 PM 12:18 PM 1:58 PM Trinity Elementary 8:43 AM 3:50 PM 12:18 PM 1:58 PM Walnut Grove Elementary 8:43 AM 3:50 PM 12:18 PM 1:58 PM Westwood Elementary 8:43 AM 3:50 PM 12:18 PM 1:58 PM Winstead Elementary 8:43 AM 3:50 PM 12:18 PM 1:58 PM

School Start Time Late Start Days Start Time Dismissal Times Half-Day Dismissal* Brentwood Middle 7:50 AM 8:35 AM 2:57 PM 11:25 AM Fairview Middle 7:40 AM 8:25 AM 2:47 PM 11:15 AM Grassland Middle 7:40 AM 8:25 AM 2:47 PM 11:15 AM Heritage Middle 7:40 AM 8:25 AM 2:47 PM 11:15 AM Hillsboro School 8:00 AM N/A 3:07 PM 11:35 AM Legacy Middle 7:45 AM 8:30 AM 2:52 PM 11:20 AM Mill Creek Middle 7:45 AM 8:30 AM 2:52 PM 11:20 AM Page Middle 7:40 AM 8:25 AM 2:47 PM 11:15 AM Spring Station Middle 7:40 AM 8:25 AM 2:47 PM 11:15 AM Sunset Middle 7:50 AM 8:35 AM 2:57 PM 11:25 AM Thompson's Station Middle 7:40 AM 8:25 AM 2:47 PM 11:15 AM Woodland Middle 7:50 AM 8:35 AM 2:57 PM 11:25 AM

School Start Time Late Start Days Start Time Dismissal Time Half-Day Dismissal* Brentwood High 7:40 AM 8:25 AM 2:47 PM 11:15 AM Centennial High 7:40 AM 8:25 AM 2:47 PM 11:15 AM Fairview High 7:50 AM 8:35 AM 2:57 PM 11:25 AM Franklin High 7:40 AM 8:25 AM 2:47 PM 11:15 AM Independence High 7:40 AM 8:25 AM 2:47 PM 11:15 AM Nolensville High 7:40 AM 8:25 AM 2:47 PM 11:15 AM Page High 7:50 AM 8:35 AM 2:57 PM 11:25 AM Ravenwood High 7:40 AM 8:25 AM 2:47 PM 11:15 AM Renaissance High 8:15 AM 9:00 AM 3:25 PM 11:50 AM Summit High 7:50 AM 8:35 AM 2:57 PM 11:25 AM Vanguard Virtual High 7:45 AM 8:30 AM 2:50 PM 11:20 AM Alternative Learning Center 8:15 AM 9:00 AM 3:25 PM 11:25 AM