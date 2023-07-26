WCS 2023-24 Bell Times, Early Release and Late Start

From WCS inFocus

By
Michael Carpenter
-
CES Classrooms 2022-29
Photo from WCS

The 2023-24 school year starts with a half-day for first through twelfth-grade students on Friday, August 4.

The table below shows the important times families need to know before the first day, including start times, dismissal times, half-day dismissal times and Late Start or Early Release times.

Elementary schools will have 11 Early Release Wednesdays throughout the year. On these days, students will be released from school 113 minutes early. Early Release Days are listed on the WCS Calendar page.

Middle and high schools will have 27 Late Start Mondays or Tuesdays. On these days, classes will begin 45 minutes later than regular school days. A list of Late Start Days for the 2023-24 school year can be viewed on the WCS Calendar page.

SchoolStart TimeDismissal TimeHalf-Day Dismissal*Early Release Wednesday Dismissal
Allendale Elementary8:38 AM3:45 PM12:13 PM1:53 PM
Amanda H. North Elementary8:43 AM3:50 PM12:18 PM1:58 PM
Arrington Elementary8:43 AM3:50 PM12:18 PM1:58 PM
Bethesda Elementary8:43 AM3:50 PM12:18 PM1:58 PM
Chapman's Retreat Elementary8:38 AM3:45 PM12:13 PM1:53 PM
Clovercroft Elementary8:43 AM3:50 PM12:18 PM1:58 PM
College Grove Elementary8:43 AM3:50 PM12:18 PM1:58 PM
Creekside Elementary8:43 AM3:50 PM12:18 PM1:58 PM
Crockett Elementary8:43 AM3:50 PM12:18 PM1:58 PM
Edmondson Elementary8:43 AM3:50 PM12:18 PM1:58 PM
Fairview Elementary8:43 AM3:50 PM12:18 PM1:58 PM
Grassland Elementary8:43 AM3:50 PM12:18 PM1:58 PM
Heritage Elementary8:38 AM3:45 PM12:13 PM1:53 PM
Hillsboro School8:00 AM3:07 PM11:35 AM1:15 PM
Hunters Bend Elementary8:38 AM3:45 PM12:13 PM1:53 PM
Jordan Elementary8:43 AM3:50 PM12:18 PM1:58 PM
Kenrose Elementary8:43 AM3:50 PM12:18 PM1:58 PM
Lipscomb Elementary8:38 AM3:45 PM12:13 PM1:53 PM
Longview Elementary8:43 AM3:50 PM12:18 PM1:58 PM
Mill Creek Elementary8:38 AM3:45 PM12:13 PM1:53 PM
Nolensville Elementary8:38 AM3:45 PM12:13 PM1:53 PM
Oak View Elementary8:43 AM3:50 PM12:18 PM1:58 PM
Pearre Creek Elementary8:43 AM3:50 PM12:18 PM1:58 PM
Scales Elementary8:43 AM3:50 PM12:18 PM1:58 PM
Sunset Elementary8:43 AM3:50 PM12:18 PM1:58 PM
Thompson's Station Elementary8:43 AM3:50 PM12:18 PM1:58 PM
Trinity Elementary8:43 AM3:50 PM12:18 PM1:58 PM
Walnut Grove Elementary8:43 AM3:50 PM12:18 PM1:58 PM
Westwood Elementary8:43 AM3:50 PM12:18 PM1:58 PM
Winstead Elementary8:43 AM3:50 PM12:18 PM1:58 PM
SchoolStart TimeLate Start Days Start TimeDismissal TimesHalf-Day Dismissal*
Brentwood Middle7:50 AM8:35 AM2:57 PM11:25 AM
Fairview Middle7:40 AM8:25 AM2:47 PM11:15 AM
Grassland Middle7:40 AM8:25 AM2:47 PM11:15 AM
Heritage Middle7:40 AM8:25 AM2:47 PM11:15 AM
Hillsboro School8:00 AMN/A3:07 PM11:35 AM
Legacy  Middle7:45 AM8:30 AM2:52 PM11:20 AM
Mill Creek Middle7:45 AM8:30 AM2:52 PM11:20 AM
Page Middle7:40 AM8:25 AM2:47 PM11:15 AM
Spring Station Middle7:40 AM8:25 AM2:47 PM11:15 AM
Sunset Middle7:50 AM8:35 AM2:57 PM11:25 AM
Thompson's Station Middle7:40 AM8:25 AM2:47 PM11:15 AM
Woodland Middle7:50 AM8:35 AM2:57 PM11:25 AM
SchoolStart TimeLate Start Days Start TimeDismissal TimeHalf-Day Dismissal*
Brentwood High7:40 AM8:25 AM2:47 PM11:15 AM
Centennial High7:40 AM8:25 AM2:47 PM11:15 AM
Fairview High7:50 AM8:35 AM2:57 PM11:25 AM
Franklin High7:40 AM8:25 AM2:47 PM11:15 AM
Independence High7:40 AM8:25 AM2:47 PM11:15 AM
Nolensville High7:40 AM8:25 AM2:47 PM11:15 AM
Page High7:50 AM8:35 AM2:57 PM11:25 AM
Ravenwood High7:40 AM8:25 AM2:47 PM11:15 AM
Renaissance High8:15 AM9:00 AM3:25 PM11:50 AM
Summit High7:50 AM8:35 AM2:57 PM11:25 AM
Vanguard Virtual High7:45 AM8:30 AM2:50 PM11:20 AM
Alternative Learning Center8:15 AM9:00 AM3:25 PM11:25 AM
facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here