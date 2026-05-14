The Latest Tennessee Event News for May 14, 2026

The Grand Ole Opry Is Marking Its 100th Year with a Summer Full of Can’t-Miss Shows
The Grand Ole Opry celebrates its centennial with a Summer of the Century lineup featuring CMA Fest shows, an Opry 100 Honors tribute, a free Outdoor Concert Series, and more.
Published: May 14, 2026 — Read More
Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings this Weekend
This weekend’s highlights include the Franklin Rodeo, Touch-a-Truck at Jim Warren Park, Boots of Honor Memorial, the Tennessee Farmers Market Trail, and Barnyard Animal Bash at Lucky Ladd Farms.
Published: May 14, 2026 — Read More
The Nashville Symphony’s Free Summer Concert Series Returns in June
The Nashville Symphony performs free community concerts June 3–13 in parks across five Middle Tennessee counties, including a choral night at The Factory at Franklin.
Published: May 14, 2026 — Read More
Pynk Beard to Perform at Harken Hall
Country, soul, and gospel artist Pynk Beard (aka Sebastian Kole) performs at Harken Hall in Madison on Saturday, July 11 at 7 p.m.
Published: May 14, 2026 — Read More
Events at Cheekwood
Cheekwood Estate & Gardens has a full calendar of upcoming events, from train exhibitions and art shows to garden fundraisers and outdoor concerts through year’s end.
Published: May 13, 2026 — Read More
Events at Centennial Park
Centennial Park’s event lineup runs through fall, with Musicians Corner, Big Band Dances, a Water Lantern Festival, Shakespeare in the park, and more.
Published: May 13, 2026 — Read More
The Franklin Theatre Launches Gospel Sunday Series
The Franklin Theatre debuts a monthly Deborah Allen & Friends Sunday Gospel Matinee Series beginning May 24, with T. Graham Brown as the inaugural special guest.
Published: May 13, 2026 — Read More
Cheekwood Celebrates America’s 250th with a Four-Day Festival of Art and Music
Cheekwood Community Celebration: Arts and Music in America runs June 4–7, featuring live music, American art exhibitions, food trucks, and family activities across the estate.
Published: May 12, 2026 — Read More
Dylan Gossett & Charles Wesley Goodwin Announce Tour Stop in Nashville
The two acclaimed singer-songwriters announce a fall co-headline tour stopping at The Pinnacle in Nashville on September 26.
Published: May 10, 2026 — Read More
Live Nation Purchases FirstBank Amphitheater in Franklin For $23M
Live Nation has acquired Franklin’s 7,500-seat FirstBank Amphitheater for $23.49 million, marking the company’s first venue purchase in the Nashville market.
Published: May 09, 2026 — Read More
Events at TPAC
TPAC’s upcoming season includes Water for Elephants, Hamilton, Jersey Boys, The Sound of Music, Death Becomes Her, and Nashville’s Nutcracker, among many others.
Published: May 08, 2026 — Read More
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