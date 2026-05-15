Jon Walmsley, Known for Playing Jason on The Waltons, Is Coming to the Franklin Theatre

The Franklin Theatre will host Jon Walmsley in Concert on May 22 at 8:00 pm. Jon Walmsley, British/American musician/actor, is best known to millions of television viewers as “Jason” on the long-running hit The Waltons.

Walmsley also debuted at the Grand Ole Opry in 1975, toured with Richard Marx, and recorded blues in Nashville. Now based in the UK, Jon Walmsley rarely makes it back stateside and his intimate, guitar-driven show at the Franklin Theatre is exactly the kind of night this 300-seat room was made for.

Find tickets here.

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