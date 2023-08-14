Williamson County Property Transfers July 24

See where houses and property sold for July 24-28, 2023, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here
|Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|Zipcode
|$771,500
|Forrest Crossing Sec 6
|440 Ridgestone Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$855,000
|Polk Place Sec 10
|233 Sontag Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$540,000
|Grove Sec16
|8510 Blanton Ct
|College Grove
|37046
|$1,195,900
|Brittain Downs East
|1116 Hibiscus Ln
|Nolensville
|37135
|$544,900
|Wades Grove Sec16
|2000 Virgle Cir
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$470,000
|Andover Sec 1
|744 Huffine Manor Cir
|Franklin
|37067
|$925,000
|Tap Root Hills Sec2
|2012 Nolencrest Way
|Franklin
|37067
|$760,000
|Polk Place Sec 6
|129 Sontag Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,786,020
|Simmons Ridge Pud Sec 7
|3019 Orangery Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,775,000
|Westhaven Sec 1
|1101 State Blvd
|Franklin
|37064
|$569,990
|2040 Township Pvt Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$865,920
|Waters Edge Sec4
|3017 Singing Creek Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,000,000
|Traditions Sec1
|1923 Campfire Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$271,000
|Avalon Sec 3
|116 Earlham Ct
|Franklin
|37067
|$826,000
|Courtside @ Southern Woods
|1316 Sweetwater Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$889,445
|Annecy Ph3a
|4005 Addiefrances Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$940,000
|Falls Grove Sec3
|7080 Crimson Leaf Ln
|College Grove
|37046
|$570,000
|Royal Oaks Sec 5
|105 Sheffield Pl
|Franklin
|37067
|$500,786
|Simmons Ridge Sec8
|518 Black Tea Way
|Franklin
|37064
|$415,000
|Riverview Park Sec 1
|105 Pebblecreek Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,525,000
|Westhaven Sec 1
|304 Addison Ave
|Franklin
|37064
|$318,000
|Woodside Townhomes Ph 1a
|2006 Hemlock Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$495,000
|Garrison Spring Est
|5510 Garrison Springs Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$950,000
|Cheekwood Sec 3
|312 Mansfield Ct
|Franklin
|37069
|$1,179,000
|Westhaven Sec51
|1025 Beckwith St
|Franklin
|37064
|$699,900
|Rooster Creek
|1944 Lewisburg Pk
|Franklin
|37064
|$399,000
|Highlands @ Campbell Sta
|3013 Auld Tatty Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$625,000
|Dallas Downs Sec 6
|124 Heathersett Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$475,000
|Cameron Farms Sec 1
|2809 Washington Ct
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$650,000
|Morningside Sec 8
|7133 Sunrise Cir
|Franklin
|37067
|$850,000
|Cottonwood Est
|207 Heather Dr
|Franklin
|37069
|$3,875,000
|Grove Sec 4
|5009 Native Pony Trl
|College Grove
|37046
|$1,150,000
|River Oaks Sec 4
|105 Long Valley Rd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$385,000
|Hazelwood Billy Gene
|Reynolds Rd
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$905,000
|Nolen Mill Ph1
|116 Madison Mill Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$950,000
|River Oaks Sec 1
|6112 Johnson Chapel Rd
|Brenwtood
|37027
|$1,059,990
|Riverbluff Sec3
|1009 Wetzel Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$425,000
|Tolbert
|1468 Kittrell Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$569,990
|2006 Township Pvt Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$844,280
|Stream Valley Sec14
|4001 Ledgebrook Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$580,000
|Mooreland Est Sec 2 Ph 3
|1519 Mooreland Blvd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$750,000
|Creekstone Commons Sec 2
|713 Wadestone Trl
|Franklin
|37064
|$360,000
|Hardison Hills Sec 3
|1101 Downs Blvd #193
|Franklin
|37064
|$624,000
|Willowvale @harvey Springs
|3022 Langston Place
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$983,909
|Annecy Ph3a
|4045 Addiefrances Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,225,965
|Terravista Sec2
|5425 Stanley Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,300,000
|River Landing Sec 4
|813 Highgrove Cir
|Franklin
|37069
|$950,000
|Horseshoe Bend Ph 2-a
|904 Little Bridge Pl
|Nashville
|37221
|$385,000
|Wyngate Est Ph 1
|1736 Dorset Ct
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$2,700,000
|Reserve @raintree Forest Sec 5 & Sec 6
|Tarren Mill Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,568,587
|Alton Cove
|101 Stillwind Ct
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,000,000
|In-a-vale Est Sec 3
|9549 Inavale Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$490,000
|Falcon Creek Sec 2
|2023 Upland Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$555,000
|Wyngate Est Ph 10-b
|2058 Dinan Ct
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,803,300
|Westhaven Sec61
|William St
|Franklin
|37064
|$705,000
|Fieldstone Farms Sec O
|100 Saddle Bridge Ln
|Franklin
|37069
|$555,000
|Wades Grove Sec13
|8029 Ragusa Cir
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$471,659
|Cumberland Estates Ph5
|1016 Wiseman Farm Rd
|Fairview
|37062
|$1,199,000
|St Marlo Sec2
|6144 St Marlo Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,100,000
|Forest Home Farms Sec 6
|775 High Point Ridge Rd
|Franklin
|37069
|$695,000
|Campbell Station Sec 9
|1169 Mccoury Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$960,475
|High Park Hill Sec1
|5431 Ayana Pvt Dr
|Arrington
|37014
|$978,715
|High Park Hill Sec1
|5436 Ayana Pvt Dr
|Arrington
|37014
|$1,534,560
|329 S Royal Oaks Blvd
|Franklin
|37064
|$850,000
|Forrest Crossing Sec 8-b
|325 Bridgeway Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,090,000
|Mckays Mill Sec 33
|1304 Wolverton Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$437,500
|Forrest Crossing Sec 12
|1162 Culpepper Cir
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,650,000
|Between The Harpeths Sec 1
|140 Steeplechase Ln
|Nashville
|37221
|$460,000
|Chapmans Retreat Ph 2 Sec2
|1512 Callender Rd
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,203,000
|Hurstbourne Park Sec 1
|112 Lanes End Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$411,290
|Cumberland Estates Ph5
|1012 Wiseman Farm Rd
|Fairview
|37062
|$675,000
|Mckays Mill Sec 19
|1511 Liberty Pk
|Franklin
|37067
|$2,144,928
|Lookaway Farms Sec2
|6152 Lookaway Cir
|Franklin
|37064
|$305,000
|Wyngate Est Ph 4
|2308 Hayward Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,815,000
|Burning Tree Farms Sec1
|8018 Burning Tree Farms Rd
|Arrington
|37014
|$490,000
|Newport Crossing Sec 3
|1252 Annapolis Cir
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$950,000
|Berry Farms Town Center Sec 1
|90 Poplar St
|Franklin
|37064
|$845,000
|Summerlyn Sec2
|4600 Robin Ln
|Nolensville
|37135
|$520,000
|Rolling Meadows
|207 Scruggs Ave
|Franklin
|37064
|$5,600,000
|Briarwood Farms
|4758 Harpeth-peyt Rd
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$755,000
|Green Valley Sec 4
|104 Moss Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$3,200,000
|Brenthaven Sec 7
|1607 Gordon Petty Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$452,000
|Wyngate Est Ph 21
|1433 Bern Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,494,000
|Cool Springs East Sec 22
|531 Brennan Ln
|Franklin
|37067
|$2,250,000
|Traditions Sec1
|1922 Campfire Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,025,000
|Westhaven Sec 14
|213 Acadia Ave
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,329,900
|Sinatra
|1008 Sinatra Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$633,500
|Castleberry Farm Ph 3
|7144 Locksley Ln
|Fairview
|37062
|$229,000
|Scarborough Village Ph 2
|7222 Rosemary Ct
|Fairview
|37062
|$540,000
|Mooreland Est Sec 1
|1626 Vineland Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$225,000
|Liberty I-840
|7477 Liberty Rd
|Fairview
|37062
|$675,000
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec13b
|2316 Durham Trail Dr
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$675,000
|Pinewood Rd
|Primm Springs
|38476
|$783,326
|Waters Edge Sec6
|4140 Flowing Creek Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$374,200
|Falcon Creek Sec 2
|104 Leaf Ct
|Franklin
|37067
|$599,900
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec14
|2693 Bramblewood Ln
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$510,000
|Shadow Green Condos Sec1
|1901 Shadow Green Dr 206
|Franklin
|37064
|$954,850
|Annecy Ph3a
|4017 Addiefrances Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,201,662
|Westhaven Sec60
|1025 Conar St
|Franklin
|37064
|$966,765
|Terravista Sec2
|5124 Terravista Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,104,726
|St Marlo Sec3
|6335 Avonlea Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,270,676
|St Marlo Sec2
|5613 Winslet Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,132,590
|St Marlo Sec2
|5612 Winslet Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$998,250
|Terravista Sec2
|5119 Terravista Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,033,211
|Terravista Sec2
|5144 Terravista Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$366,200
|Shirebrook Ph1
|211 Shirebrook Cir
|Spring Hill
|37174