Williamson County Property Transfers July 24

Michael Carpenter
See where houses and property sold for July 24-28, 2023, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

PriceSubdivisionAddressCityZipcode
$771,500Forrest Crossing Sec 6440 Ridgestone DrFranklin37064
$855,000Polk Place Sec 10233 Sontag DrFranklin37064
$540,000Grove Sec168510 Blanton CtCollege Grove37046
$1,195,900Brittain Downs East1116 Hibiscus LnNolensville37135
$544,900Wades Grove Sec162000 Virgle CirSpring Hill37174
$470,000Andover Sec 1744 Huffine Manor CirFranklin37067
$925,000Tap Root Hills Sec22012 Nolencrest WayFranklin37067
$760,000Polk Place Sec 6129 Sontag DrFranklin37064
$1,786,020Simmons Ridge Pud Sec 73019 Orangery DrFranklin37064
$1,775,000Westhaven Sec 11101 State BlvdFranklin37064
$569,9902040 Township Pvt DrFranklin37064
$865,920Waters Edge Sec43017 Singing Creek DrFranklin37064
$2,000,000Traditions Sec11923 Campfire CtBrentwood37027
$271,000Avalon Sec 3116 Earlham CtFranklin37067
$826,000Courtside @ Southern Woods1316 Sweetwater DrBrentwood37027
$889,445Annecy Ph3a4005 Addiefrances DrNolensville37135
$940,000Falls Grove Sec37080 Crimson Leaf LnCollege Grove37046
$570,000Royal Oaks Sec 5105 Sheffield PlFranklin37067
$500,786Simmons Ridge Sec8518 Black Tea WayFranklin37064
$415,000Riverview Park Sec 1105 Pebblecreek RdFranklin37064
$1,525,000Westhaven Sec 1304 Addison AveFranklin37064
$318,000Woodside Townhomes Ph 1a2006 Hemlock DrSpring Hill37174
$495,000Garrison Spring Est5510 Garrison Springs CtFranklin37064
$950,000Cheekwood Sec 3312 Mansfield CtFranklin37069
$1,179,000Westhaven Sec511025 Beckwith StFranklin37064
$699,900Rooster Creek1944 Lewisburg PkFranklin37064
$399,000Highlands @ Campbell Sta3013 Auld Tatty DrSpring Hill37174
$625,000Dallas Downs Sec 6124 Heathersett DrFranklin37064
$475,000Cameron Farms Sec 12809 Washington CtThompson's Station37179
$650,000Morningside Sec 87133 Sunrise CirFranklin37067
$850,000Cottonwood Est207 Heather DrFranklin37069
$3,875,000Grove Sec 45009 Native Pony TrlCollege Grove37046
$1,150,000River Oaks Sec 4105 Long Valley RdBrentwood37027
$385,000Hazelwood Billy GeneReynolds RdSpring Hill37174
$905,000Nolen Mill Ph1116 Madison Mill DrNolensville37135
$950,000River Oaks Sec 16112 Johnson Chapel RdBrenwtood37027
$1,059,990Riverbluff Sec31009 Wetzel DrFranklin37064
$425,000Tolbert1468 Kittrell RdFranklin37064
$569,9902006 Township Pvt DrFranklin37064
$844,280Stream Valley Sec144001 Ledgebrook DrFranklin37064
$580,000Mooreland Est Sec 2 Ph 31519 Mooreland BlvdBrentwood37027
$750,000Creekstone Commons Sec 2713 Wadestone TrlFranklin37064
$360,000Hardison Hills Sec 31101 Downs Blvd #193Franklin37064
$624,000Willowvale @harvey Springs3022 Langston PlaceSpring Hill37174
$983,909Annecy Ph3a4045 Addiefrances DrNolensville37135
$1,225,965Terravista Sec25425 Stanley CtFranklin37064
$1,300,000River Landing Sec 4813 Highgrove CirFranklin37069
$950,000Horseshoe Bend Ph 2-a904 Little Bridge PlNashville37221
$385,000Wyngate Est Ph 11736 Dorset CtSpring Hill37174
$2,700,000Reserve @raintree Forest Sec 5 & Sec 6Tarren Mill LnBrentwood37027
$1,568,587Alton Cove101 Stillwind CtNolensville37135
$1,000,000In-a-vale Est Sec 39549 Inavale LnBrentwood37027
$490,000Falcon Creek Sec 22023 Upland DrFranklin37067
$555,000Wyngate Est Ph 10-b2058 Dinan CtSpring Hill37174
$1,803,300Westhaven Sec61William StFranklin37064
$705,000Fieldstone Farms Sec O100 Saddle Bridge LnFranklin37069
$555,000Wades Grove Sec138029 Ragusa CirSpring Hill37174
$471,659Cumberland Estates Ph51016 Wiseman Farm RdFairview37062
$1,199,000St Marlo Sec26144 St Marlo DrFranklin37064
$1,100,000Forest Home Farms Sec 6775 High Point Ridge RdFranklin37069
$695,000Campbell Station Sec 91169 Mccoury LnSpring Hill37174
$960,475High Park Hill Sec15431 Ayana Pvt DrArrington37014
$978,715High Park Hill Sec15436 Ayana Pvt DrArrington37014
$1,534,560329 S Royal Oaks BlvdFranklin37064
$850,000Forrest Crossing Sec 8-b325 Bridgeway DrFranklin37064
$1,090,000Mckays Mill Sec 331304 Wolverton DrFranklin37067
$437,500Forrest Crossing Sec 121162 Culpepper CirFranklin37064
$2,650,000Between The Harpeths Sec 1140 Steeplechase LnNashville37221
$460,000Chapmans Retreat Ph 2 Sec21512 Callender RdSpring Hill37174
$1,203,000Hurstbourne Park Sec 1112 Lanes End DrFranklin37067
$411,290Cumberland Estates Ph51012 Wiseman Farm RdFairview37062
$675,000Mckays Mill Sec 191511 Liberty PkFranklin37067
$2,144,928Lookaway Farms Sec26152 Lookaway CirFranklin37064
$305,000Wyngate Est Ph 42308 Hayward LnSpring Hill37174
$1,815,000Burning Tree Farms Sec18018 Burning Tree Farms RdArrington37014
$490,000Newport Crossing Sec 31252 Annapolis CirThompson's Station37179
$950,000Berry Farms Town Center Sec 190 Poplar StFranklin37064
$845,000Summerlyn Sec24600 Robin LnNolensville37135
$520,000Rolling Meadows207 Scruggs AveFranklin37064
$5,600,000Briarwood Farms4758 Harpeth-peyt RdThompson's Station37179
$755,000Green Valley Sec 4104 Moss LnFranklin37064
$3,200,000Brenthaven Sec 71607 Gordon Petty DrBrentwood37027
$452,000Wyngate Est Ph 211433 Bern DrSpring Hill37174
$1,494,000Cool Springs East Sec 22531 Brennan LnFranklin37067
$2,250,000Traditions Sec11922 Campfire CtBrentwood37027
$1,025,000Westhaven Sec 14213 Acadia AveFranklin37064
$1,329,900Sinatra1008 Sinatra DrNolensville37135
$633,500Castleberry Farm Ph 37144 Locksley LnFairview37062
$229,000Scarborough Village Ph 27222 Rosemary CtFairview37062
$540,000Mooreland Est Sec 11626 Vineland DrBrentwood37027
$225,000Liberty I-8407477 Liberty RdFairview37062
$675,000Fields Of Canterbury Sec13b2316 Durham Trail DrThompson's Station37179
$675,000Pinewood RdPrimm Springs38476
$783,326Waters Edge Sec64140 Flowing Creek DrFranklin37064
$374,200Falcon Creek Sec 2104 Leaf CtFranklin37067
$599,900Fields Of Canterbury Sec142693 Bramblewood LnThompson's Station37179
$510,000Shadow Green Condos Sec11901 Shadow Green Dr 206Franklin37064
$954,850Annecy Ph3a4017 Addiefrances DrNolensville37135
$1,201,662Westhaven Sec601025 Conar StFranklin37064
$966,765Terravista Sec25124 Terravista LnFranklin37064
$1,104,726St Marlo Sec36335 Avonlea DrFranklin37064
$1,270,676St Marlo Sec25613 Winslet DrFranklin37064
$1,132,590St Marlo Sec25612 Winslet DrFranklin37064
$998,250Terravista Sec25119 Terravista LnFranklin37064
$1,033,211Terravista Sec25144 Terravista LnFranklin37064
$366,200Shirebrook Ph1211 Shirebrook CirSpring Hill37174

