Williamson County Property Transfers July 24

See where houses and property sold for July 24-28, 2023, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

Price Subdivision Address City Zipcode $771,500 Forrest Crossing Sec 6 440 Ridgestone Dr Franklin 37064 $855,000 Polk Place Sec 10 233 Sontag Dr Franklin 37064 $540,000 Grove Sec16 8510 Blanton Ct College Grove 37046 $1,195,900 Brittain Downs East 1116 Hibiscus Ln Nolensville 37135 $544,900 Wades Grove Sec16 2000 Virgle Cir Spring Hill 37174 $470,000 Andover Sec 1 744 Huffine Manor Cir Franklin 37067 $925,000 Tap Root Hills Sec2 2012 Nolencrest Way Franklin 37067 $760,000 Polk Place Sec 6 129 Sontag Dr Franklin 37064 $1,786,020 Simmons Ridge Pud Sec 7 3019 Orangery Dr Franklin 37064 $1,775,000 Westhaven Sec 1 1101 State Blvd Franklin 37064 $569,990 2040 Township Pvt Dr Franklin 37064 $865,920 Waters Edge Sec4 3017 Singing Creek Dr Franklin 37064 $2,000,000 Traditions Sec1 1923 Campfire Ct Brentwood 37027 $271,000 Avalon Sec 3 116 Earlham Ct Franklin 37067 $826,000 Courtside @ Southern Woods 1316 Sweetwater Dr Brentwood 37027 $889,445 Annecy Ph3a 4005 Addiefrances Dr Nolensville 37135 $940,000 Falls Grove Sec3 7080 Crimson Leaf Ln College Grove 37046 $570,000 Royal Oaks Sec 5 105 Sheffield Pl Franklin 37067 $500,786 Simmons Ridge Sec8 518 Black Tea Way Franklin 37064 $415,000 Riverview Park Sec 1 105 Pebblecreek Rd Franklin 37064 $1,525,000 Westhaven Sec 1 304 Addison Ave Franklin 37064 $318,000 Woodside Townhomes Ph 1a 2006 Hemlock Dr Spring Hill 37174 $495,000 Garrison Spring Est 5510 Garrison Springs Ct Franklin 37064 $950,000 Cheekwood Sec 3 312 Mansfield Ct Franklin 37069 $1,179,000 Westhaven Sec51 1025 Beckwith St Franklin 37064 $699,900 Rooster Creek 1944 Lewisburg Pk Franklin 37064 $399,000 Highlands @ Campbell Sta 3013 Auld Tatty Dr Spring Hill 37174 $625,000 Dallas Downs Sec 6 124 Heathersett Dr Franklin 37064 $475,000 Cameron Farms Sec 1 2809 Washington Ct Thompson's Station 37179 $650,000 Morningside Sec 8 7133 Sunrise Cir Franklin 37067 $850,000 Cottonwood Est 207 Heather Dr Franklin 37069 $3,875,000 Grove Sec 4 5009 Native Pony Trl College Grove 37046 $1,150,000 River Oaks Sec 4 105 Long Valley Rd Brentwood 37027 $385,000 Hazelwood Billy Gene Reynolds Rd Spring Hill 37174 $905,000 Nolen Mill Ph1 116 Madison Mill Dr Nolensville 37135 $950,000 River Oaks Sec 1 6112 Johnson Chapel Rd Brenwtood 37027 $1,059,990 Riverbluff Sec3 1009 Wetzel Dr Franklin 37064 $425,000 Tolbert 1468 Kittrell Rd Franklin 37064 $569,990 2006 Township Pvt Dr Franklin 37064 $844,280 Stream Valley Sec14 4001 Ledgebrook Dr Franklin 37064 $580,000 Mooreland Est Sec 2 Ph 3 1519 Mooreland Blvd Brentwood 37027 $750,000 Creekstone Commons Sec 2 713 Wadestone Trl Franklin 37064 $360,000 Hardison Hills Sec 3 1101 Downs Blvd #193 Franklin 37064 $624,000 Willowvale @harvey Springs 3022 Langston Place Spring Hill 37174 $983,909 Annecy Ph3a 4045 Addiefrances Dr Nolensville 37135 $1,225,965 Terravista Sec2 5425 Stanley Ct Franklin 37064 $1,300,000 River Landing Sec 4 813 Highgrove Cir Franklin 37069 $950,000 Horseshoe Bend Ph 2-a 904 Little Bridge Pl Nashville 37221 $385,000 Wyngate Est Ph 1 1736 Dorset Ct Spring Hill 37174 $2,700,000 Reserve @raintree Forest Sec 5 & Sec 6 Tarren Mill Ln Brentwood 37027 $1,568,587 Alton Cove 101 Stillwind Ct Nolensville 37135 $1,000,000 In-a-vale Est Sec 3 9549 Inavale Ln Brentwood 37027 $490,000 Falcon Creek Sec 2 2023 Upland Dr Franklin 37067 $555,000 Wyngate Est Ph 10-b 2058 Dinan Ct Spring Hill 37174 $1,803,300 Westhaven Sec61 William St Franklin 37064 $705,000 Fieldstone Farms Sec O 100 Saddle Bridge Ln Franklin 37069 $555,000 Wades Grove Sec13 8029 Ragusa Cir Spring Hill 37174 $471,659 Cumberland Estates Ph5 1016 Wiseman Farm Rd Fairview 37062 $1,199,000 St Marlo Sec2 6144 St Marlo Dr Franklin 37064 $1,100,000 Forest Home Farms Sec 6 775 High Point Ridge Rd Franklin 37069 $695,000 Campbell Station Sec 9 1169 Mccoury Ln Spring Hill 37174 $960,475 High Park Hill Sec1 5431 Ayana Pvt Dr Arrington 37014 $978,715 High Park Hill Sec1 5436 Ayana Pvt Dr Arrington 37014 $1,534,560 329 S Royal Oaks Blvd Franklin 37064 $850,000 Forrest Crossing Sec 8-b 325 Bridgeway Dr Franklin 37064 $1,090,000 Mckays Mill Sec 33 1304 Wolverton Dr Franklin 37067 $437,500 Forrest Crossing Sec 12 1162 Culpepper Cir Franklin 37064 $2,650,000 Between The Harpeths Sec 1 140 Steeplechase Ln Nashville 37221 $460,000 Chapmans Retreat Ph 2 Sec2 1512 Callender Rd Spring Hill 37174 $1,203,000 Hurstbourne Park Sec 1 112 Lanes End Dr Franklin 37067 $411,290 Cumberland Estates Ph5 1012 Wiseman Farm Rd Fairview 37062 $675,000 Mckays Mill Sec 19 1511 Liberty Pk Franklin 37067 $2,144,928 Lookaway Farms Sec2 6152 Lookaway Cir Franklin 37064 $305,000 Wyngate Est Ph 4 2308 Hayward Ln Spring Hill 37174 $1,815,000 Burning Tree Farms Sec1 8018 Burning Tree Farms Rd Arrington 37014 $490,000 Newport Crossing Sec 3 1252 Annapolis Cir Thompson's Station 37179 $950,000 Berry Farms Town Center Sec 1 90 Poplar St Franklin 37064 $845,000 Summerlyn Sec2 4600 Robin Ln Nolensville 37135 $520,000 Rolling Meadows 207 Scruggs Ave Franklin 37064 $5,600,000 Briarwood Farms 4758 Harpeth-peyt Rd Thompson's Station 37179 $755,000 Green Valley Sec 4 104 Moss Ln Franklin 37064 $3,200,000 Brenthaven Sec 7 1607 Gordon Petty Dr Brentwood 37027 $452,000 Wyngate Est Ph 21 1433 Bern Dr Spring Hill 37174 $1,494,000 Cool Springs East Sec 22 531 Brennan Ln Franklin 37067 $2,250,000 Traditions Sec1 1922 Campfire Ct Brentwood 37027 $1,025,000 Westhaven Sec 14 213 Acadia Ave Franklin 37064 $1,329,900 Sinatra 1008 Sinatra Dr Nolensville 37135 $633,500 Castleberry Farm Ph 3 7144 Locksley Ln Fairview 37062 $229,000 Scarborough Village Ph 2 7222 Rosemary Ct Fairview 37062 $540,000 Mooreland Est Sec 1 1626 Vineland Dr Brentwood 37027 $225,000 Liberty I-840 7477 Liberty Rd Fairview 37062 $675,000 Fields Of Canterbury Sec13b 2316 Durham Trail Dr Thompson's Station 37179 $675,000 Pinewood Rd Primm Springs 38476 $783,326 Waters Edge Sec6 4140 Flowing Creek Dr Franklin 37064 $374,200 Falcon Creek Sec 2 104 Leaf Ct Franklin 37067 $599,900 Fields Of Canterbury Sec14 2693 Bramblewood Ln Thompson's Station 37179 $510,000 Shadow Green Condos Sec1 1901 Shadow Green Dr 206 Franklin 37064 $954,850 Annecy Ph3a 4017 Addiefrances Dr Nolensville 37135 $1,201,662 Westhaven Sec60 1025 Conar St Franklin 37064 $966,765 Terravista Sec2 5124 Terravista Ln Franklin 37064 $1,104,726 St Marlo Sec3 6335 Avonlea Dr Franklin 37064 $1,270,676 St Marlo Sec2 5613 Winslet Dr Franklin 37064 $1,132,590 St Marlo Sec2 5612 Winslet Dr Franklin 37064 $998,250 Terravista Sec2 5119 Terravista Ln Franklin 37064 $1,033,211 Terravista Sec2 5144 Terravista Ln Franklin 37064 $366,200 Shirebrook Ph1 211 Shirebrook Cir Spring Hill 37174