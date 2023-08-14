The Improvised Shakespeare Company is Coming to TPAC

Prepare for an evening of spontaneous comedy when The Improvised Shakespeare Company performs four hysterical performances at Tennessee Performing Arts Center’s Johnson Theater Nov. 10-11.

Tickets go on sale Aug. 11, at 10 a.m. at TPAC.org, by phone at 615-782-4040 and in person at the TPAC Box Office, 505 Deaderick St., in downtown Nashville. Patrons are encouraged to have tickets delivered to the TPAC Concierge App.

Based on one audience suggestion for a title of a show that has never been written, The Improvised Shakespeare Company creates a fully impromptu masterpiece with the language and themes of William Shakespeare. Nothing has been planned out or rehearsed, and all of the dialogue is said for the first time. So, if you ever wonder where the story is going… they are too! TimeOut Chicago calls it “staggeringly brilliant” and “downright hilarious!” You’ve never seen The Bard like this before.

The Improvised Shakespeare Company is one of the funniest and most critically acclaimed improv troupes in the world, having sold out raucous shows at The Kennedy Center, Bonnaroo, San Francisco Sketchfest, the Bumbershoot Music and Arts Festival, The Just For Laughs festival in Montreal and Outside Lands in San Francisco. It was named Chicago’s best improv group by both the Chicago Reader and the Chicago Examiner and received numerous awards in Los Angeles (Best of LA-LA Weekly), New York (New York Nightlife Awards) and Chicago (The Chicago Improv Foundation). The Improvised Shakespeare Company was called “indisputably great” (Centerstage Chicago), “mad genius” (LA Times) and “hilarious” (LA Weekly, Seattle Times, Chicago Reader, Naples Daily News, CBC Manitoba, Winnipeg Free Press).