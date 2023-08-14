6 Live Shows this Week – August 14, 2023

Donna Vissman
photo from Brooklyn Bowl

Here are six live shows to check out this week.

1Cinderella’s Tom Keifer Band

photo from Ryman Auditorium

Friday, August 18, 8 pm

Ryman Auditorium, 116 John Rep Lewis Way, Nashville

Cinderella frontman, Tom Keifer announced a tour this year with the last stop being in Nashville. Special guests will be Winger and John Corabi.

Find tickets here. 

23 Doors Away

Friday, August 18, 8 pm

Ascend Amphitheater, 310 1st Avenue South, Nashville

3 Doors Down will be celebrating the 20th Anniversary of their debut album “The Better Life” this summer by hitting major markets in amphitheaters across the US for The Better Life 20th Anniversary Tour. Special guests will be Seether.

Find tickets here. 

3Incubus

photo from FirstBank Amphitheater

Wednesday, August 16, 7:15 pm

FirstBank Amphitheater, 4525 Graystone Quarry Lane, Franklin

The GRAMMY nominated rock band will be coming to Franklin this week with special guests Paris Jackson and Badflower.

Find tickets here. 

4Counting Crows

photo from Counting Crows

Monday, August 14, 7:30 pm

Opry House, 600 Opry Mills Drive, Nashville

After seven years, Adam Duritz and Counting Crows released Butter Miracle: Suite One in May 2021 to rave reviews. The band also kicked off their first tour since 2018 “The Butter Miracle Tour” in 2021, with sell-out performances.

Find tickets here. 

5Colt Ford

photo from Skydeck

Thursday, August 17, 7 pm

Skydeck at Fifth and Broadway, 5055 Broadway, Nashville

By 2019, Colt Ford built a series of staggering successes as he rose to mainstream notoriety. He notched five consecutive Top 10 debuts on the Billboard Top Country Albums Chart with Declaration of Independence bowing at #1 in 2012.

Find tickets here. 

6Ocean Valley

photo from Brooklyn Bowl

Monday, August 14, 8 pm

Brooklyn Bowl, 925 3rd Avenue North, Nashville

Ocean Valley is an Australian rock band comprised of Baden Donegal, Angus Goodwin, Lach Galbraith, Mitch Galbraith, Nic Blom and Tom O’Brien. Their style of music has been described as  rock and reggae fusion.

Find tickets here. 

