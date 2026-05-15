Special Olympics Tennessee State Summer Games Takes Place this Weekend

Special Olympics Tennessee will host its annual State Summer Games, presented by Jersey Mike’s Subs, this weekend in Nashville. The event will feature over 1,100 athletes, Unified partners, and coaches from all three regions of the state, as well as more than 1,000 volunteers who will dedicate their time to support the athletes. Events will be held at Lipscomb University, Lipscomb Academy, Vanderbilt University and Robert Ring Indoor Arena. Many athletes competing this weekend will also represent Team Tennessee at the 2026 Special Olympics USA Games next month in Minnesota.More Sports News

Opening ceremonies will take place on Friday, May 15, at 6:45 p.m. at Lipscomb University’s Allen Arena. Competitions will be held on May 16 and 17, beginning at 8:00 a.m., with athletics (track & field), bocce, pickleball, powerlifting and volleyball being held at Lipscomb University and Lipscomb Academy. The swimming competition will take place on May 16 at Vanderbilt University Recreation & Wellness Center. Soccer will take place on May 16 at the Robert Ring Indoor Arena in Franklin.

Volunteers are still needed for both days of competition, with a particular need on Sunday for bocce, pickleball, and track & field.

Learn more at SpecialOlympicsTN.org/SummerGames.