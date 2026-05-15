Brief Traffic Stops for Blasting for New BNA Parking Garage and Rental Car Facility to Begin May 18

Starting May 18, blasting will occur twice per weekday for approximately four weeks (weather dependent) as part of construction for the new parking garage and rental car facility that is under New Horizon, the current growth and expansion plan at Nashville International Airport®, also known as BNA®. More Traffic News

Blasts to facilitate construction for the new parking garage and rental car facility will occur twice a day on weekdays beginning May 18 – one at 11 a.m. and one at 3 p.m. The brief traffic stops, located at the arrivals/departures ramp, exits from the garages, exits from Lot A and Lot B, as well as on Donelson Pike, will last approximately three-to-five minutes, ending immediately after the blast once the all-clear is given.

Work is scheduled to last approximately four weeks, weather dependent. Drivers should watch for signage, follow traffic management and plan ahead if traveling to the airport during these times. See the attached graphic for a visual aid of the locations of the three-to-five-minute traffic stops.