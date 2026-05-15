5/15/26: Clear Skies with a High of 81 and Light Winds, Tonight’s Low at 66 with Continued Clarity

Current conditions in Williamson County at 1:46 PM show a temperature of 75.4°F with a moderate wind at 8.1 mph. The sky is clear, and there has been no precipitation recorded today.
The forecast for the remainder of the day indicates a high of 80.6°F and a low of 46°F overnight. Winds may increase slightly, with speeds reaching up to 10 mph. There is a low precipitation chance of 3%, with no anticipated rainfall this evening.
Tonight’s temperatures will drop to a low of 66°F under a clear sky, with wind speeds decreasing to approximately 6.8 mph. The chance of precipitation remains at 3%. There are currently no weather alerts in effect for the area.
Today's Details
High
81°F
Low
46°F
Wind
10 mph
Humidity
41%
UV Index
7.8 (High)
Precip
3% chance · 0 in
Now
75°F · feels 76°F
Sunrise
5:41am
Sunset
7:46pm
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Friday
|81°F
|46°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|88°F
|61°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|84°F
|60°F
|Overcast
|Monday
|84°F
|61°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|80°F
|64°F
|Drizzle: moderate
|Wednesday
|75°F
|62°F
|Drizzle: dense
|Thursday
|72°F
|60°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
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