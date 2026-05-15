Home Weather 5/15/26: Clear Skies with a High of 81 and Light Winds, Tonight’s...

5/15/26: Clear Skies with a High of 81 and Light Winds, Tonight’s Low at 66 with Continued Clarity

By
Source Staff
-
photo by Donna Vissman

Current conditions in Williamson County at 1:46 PM show a temperature of 75.4°F with a moderate wind at 8.1 mph. The sky is clear, and there has been no precipitation recorded today.

The forecast for the remainder of the day indicates a high of 80.6°F and a low of 46°F overnight. Winds may increase slightly, with speeds reaching up to 10 mph. There is a low precipitation chance of 3%, with no anticipated rainfall this evening.

Tonight’s temperatures will drop to a low of 66°F under a clear sky, with wind speeds decreasing to approximately 6.8 mph. The chance of precipitation remains at 3%. There are currently no weather alerts in effect for the area.

Today's Details

High
81°F
Low
46°F
Wind
10 mph
Humidity
41%
UV Index
7.8 (High)
Precip
3% chance · 0 in
Now
75°F · feels 76°F
Sunrise
5:41am
Sunset
7:46pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Friday 81°F 46°F Overcast
Saturday 88°F 61°F Overcast
Sunday 84°F 60°F Overcast
Monday 84°F 61°F Overcast
Tuesday 80°F 64°F Drizzle: moderate
Wednesday 75°F 62°F Drizzle: dense
Thursday 72°F 60°F Overcast
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