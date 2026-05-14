New Big Blue Marble Academy Preschool Opening in Thompson’s Station

Big Blue Marble Academy (BBMA), a leader in early childhood education with 94 schools across nine states, is excited to announce that its newest preschool will be opening in Thompson’s Station this summer.

The brand-new school is currently pre-registering families with children ages 6 weeks through Pre-K. The first 50 families to enroll will receive a Founding Family discount, which includes $50 off tuition each week for the first year— totaling $2,600 in savings.

Big Blue Marble Academy Thompson’s Station is located at 4794 Main Street and will be open Monday-Friday from 6:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., making it a convenient childcare option for working families in the rapidly expanding community.

The 12,015 square-foot school features 14 bright and spacious classrooms, as well as a large outdoor play area, providing ample room to play, learn and explore.

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Tours of the school will begin on Monday, May 18, with availability from 7:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Friday, and from 9:00 a.m. until 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday and Thursday. To learn more about Big Blue Marble Academy Thompson’s Station or to schedule a tour, visit our website or call 854-858-5373.