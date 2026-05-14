Recent Williamson County Obituaries for May 14, 2026

Williamson Source has compiled the following obituaries published between May 7 and May 14, 2026. Our thoughts are with all the families and friends who are mourning the loss of their loved ones during this time.

Donna Lane Ingram

Published: May 14, 2026 — Link to full obituary

Matthew Todd Slater

Published: May 13, 2026 — Link to full obituary

James Norman “Jim” Gilliam

Published: May 13, 2026 — Link to full obituary

Aubrey Lee Stewart

Published: May 13, 2026 — Link to full obituary

William Gary High

Published: May 12, 2026 — Link to full obituary

Robert Don Hunt

Published: May 12, 2026 — Link to full obituary

Israel Henry ‘Hen’ Coffee Jr.

Published: May 12, 2026 — Link to full obituary

Mable Lavon Jewell

Published: May 11, 2026 — Link to full obituary

Sondra “Sun Ja” Pang Thornton

Published: May 11, 2026 — Link to full obituary

Lynn Trowbridge “Mombo” Boyle

Published: May 11, 2026 — Link to full obituary

Houston Taylor

Published: May 11, 2026 — Link to full obituary

Derek Taylor Gunn

Published: May 10, 2026 — Link to full obituary

Martin Tracy Lee

Published: May 10, 2026 — Link to full obituary

Peter Gray Whiteley

Published: May 8, 2026 — Link to full obituary

George Clark Parrish III

Published: May 8, 2026 — Link to full obituary

Ophelia Joyce Jordan Williams

Published: May 8, 2026 — Link to full obituary

LTC Travis Clonch

Published: May 7, 2026 — Link to full obituary

Angel Nicole Jerdon Hester

Published: May 7, 2026 — Link to full obituary

Margaret Wilson

Published: May 7, 2026 — Link to full obituary

For more obituaries and to stay updated on community news, visit Williamson Source. Our thoughts are with all the families and friends who are mourning the loss of their loved ones during this time.