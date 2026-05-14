Recent Williamson County Obituaries for May 14, 2026

Williamson Source has compiled the following obituaries published between May 7 and May 14, 2026. Our thoughts are with all the families and friends who are mourning the loss of their loved ones during this time.
Donna Lane Ingram
Published: May 14, 2026 — Link to full obituary
Matthew Todd Slater
Published: May 13, 2026 — Link to full obituary
James Norman “Jim” Gilliam
Published: May 13, 2026 — Link to full obituary
Aubrey Lee Stewart
Published: May 13, 2026 — Link to full obituary
William Gary High
Published: May 12, 2026 — Link to full obituary
Robert Don Hunt
Published: May 12, 2026 — Link to full obituary
Israel Henry ‘Hen’ Coffee Jr.
Published: May 12, 2026 — Link to full obituary
Mable Lavon Jewell
Published: May 11, 2026 — Link to full obituary
Sondra “Sun Ja” Pang Thornton
Published: May 11, 2026 — Link to full obituary
Lynn Trowbridge “Mombo” Boyle
Published: May 11, 2026 — Link to full obituary
Houston Taylor
Published: May 11, 2026 — Link to full obituary
Derek Taylor Gunn
Published: May 10, 2026 — Link to full obituary
Martin Tracy Lee
Published: May 10, 2026 — Link to full obituary
Peter Gray Whiteley
Published: May 8, 2026 — Link to full obituary
George Clark Parrish III
Published: May 8, 2026 — Link to full obituary
Ophelia Joyce Jordan Williams
Published: May 8, 2026 — Link to full obituary
LTC Travis Clonch
Published: May 7, 2026 — Link to full obituary
Angel Nicole Jerdon Hester
Published: May 7, 2026 — Link to full obituary
Margaret Wilson
Published: May 7, 2026 — Link to full obituary
For more obituaries and to stay updated on community news, visit Williamson Source. Our thoughts are with all the families and friends who are mourning the loss of their loved ones during this time.
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