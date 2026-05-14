Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings this Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Check out these 5 events.
1Franklin Rodeo
Friday-Saturday, May 15-15, 6 pm
Williamson County Ag Expo Center, 4215 Long Lane, Franklin
The Franklin Rodeo takes place this weekend. Enjoy exciting PRCA professional competition featuring barrel racers, bronc riders, and amazing bull riders, along with a rodeo clown, kids’ activities, specialty acts, and fun for the whole family.
Find tickets here.
2Touch-a-Truck
Friday, May 16, 5 pm
Jim Warren Park, 705 Boyd Mill Avenue, Franklin
Jim Warren Park will host a touch-a-truck event on May 16, 2025 from 5 PM – 8 PM. This is a free event!
Trucks, equipment, and vehicles of all shapes and sizes will gather at Jim Warren Park, where children of all ages, with parent supervision, will be welcome to touch, climb on, and explore these amazing pieces of equipment. There will also be a Drone Show at 8 pm.
3Boots of Honor Memorial
Sunday, May 17, noon- 3 pm
Bicentennial Park, 400 5th Avenue N, Franklin
For the first time in Tennessee, Memories of Honor is bringing the sacred grounds of our military bases into the heart of our community. More than an exhibit, Boots of Honor is a living history—a sea of more than 7,000 combat boots, each representing a hero who gave everything in service to our nation.
Featuring food trucks, veterans resources, and a live performance by country singer and U.S. Navy veteran Brooks Herring, Boots of Honor brings the courage and sacrifice of America’s fallen heroes to the forefront just in time for Memorial Day.
4Tennessee Farmers Market Trail
Saturday, May 16, 8 am until noon
Nolensville Farmers Market, 7248 Nolensville Road, Nolensville
Discover the best of local food with the Tennessee Farmers Market Trail! This unique experience connects five vibrant farmers’ markets, each offering its own mix of fresh produce, handmade goods, and community charm. From seasonal fruits and vegetables to baked goods and artisan products, every stop along the trail is a chance to meet local farmers, support small businesses, and explore something new.
Visit each location, check in, and collect a one-of-a-kind sticker as you go. Complete all five stops and earn a special Farmers Market Trail tote—plus, every check-in enters you to win a $200 farmers market gift card.
Participating Markets:
– Amqui Station Farmers Market
– Murfreesboro Main Street Market
– Nashville Farmers Market
– Nolensville Farmers Market
– White House Farmers Market
5Barnyard Animal Bash at Lucky Ladd Farms
Saturday, May 16, 10 am – 5 pm
Lucky Ladd Farms, 4306 Rocky Glade Road, Eagleville
Experience Spring at Lucky Ladd Farms during our Barnyard Baby Animals Bash in Middle Tennessee. Meet adorable baby animals like fuzzy chicks, bouncing bunnies, lambs, and more.
Find tickets here.
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