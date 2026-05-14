Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings this Weekend

2 Touch-a-Truck

Friday, May 16, 5 pm

Jim Warren Park, 705 Boyd Mill Avenue, Franklin

Jim Warren Park will host a touch-a-truck event on May 16, 2025 from 5 PM – 8 PM. This is a free event!

Trucks, equipment, and vehicles of all shapes and sizes will gather at Jim Warren Park, where children of all ages, with parent supervision, will be welcome to touch, climb on, and explore these amazing pieces of equipment. There will also be a Drone Show at 8 pm.