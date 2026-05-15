Two Suspects Arrested Following Armed Robbery, Hours Long Standoff

The Franklin Police Department has arrested two individuals following an armed robbery and hours-long standoff early Friday morning. More Crime News

Quanshi Ragan, 18, of Franklin, and a 17-year-old male are suspected of robbing a gas station and holding the clerk at gunpoint inside the convenience store in the 1400 block of Murfreesboro Rd. around 10:30 p.m. Thursday.

Through their investigation, responding officers quickly determined the suspects had fled to a nearby hotel, where they barricaded themselves inside a room.

The Franklin Police Department’s Crisis Negotiations Unit and SWAT Team responded to the scene and worked for several hours to bring the situation to a safe resolution. At approximately 6 a.m., both suspects surrendered peacefully and were taken into custody without further incident.

Ragan and the juvenile suspect are each facing multiple charges, including aggravated robbery.

The investigation is ongoing. Additional charges may be forthcoming.