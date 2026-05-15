Franklin’s Honeysuckle Restaurant Set to Reopen as Bravado

After closing its doors in May 2025, the Honeysuckle restaurant at 1770 Galleria Boulevard in Franklin is getting ready for a fresh start. The team hinted at the time that a new concept was in the works, and on May 12, that concept got a name — Bravado. The restaurant appeared before the Franklin Beer Board this week and, while a certificate of occupancy is still pending, an opening is expected within the next two weeks.More Eat & Drink News

No other information was provided about the new concept; a Beer permit was granted upon receiving their COA.

The Honeysuckle is part of Pop Hospitality Group, which owns Nash House, The Row Kitchen & Pub, and The Treehouse Nashville.