Fire Forces Closure Of Halfway Market And Diner In Franklin

Halfway Market and Diner in Franklin has closed until further notice following a fire at the restaurant this week.

According to the business, a fire occurred at the restaurant, located at 1419 West Main Street. The Franklin Fire Department responded to the fire at approximately 4:32 p.m. Wednesday, NewsChannel5 reports.

The restaurant closes daily at 2 p.m., and no one was inside the building at the time of the fire.

In a statement, the business said it is grateful everyone is safe and thanked the community for the support and concern already shown following the incident.

The restaurant said it will miss serving its regular customers and morning coffee crowd while determining next steps following the fire.

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