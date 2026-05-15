Harken Hall’s Meet & Three Showcase Features Chloe Kimes, Mel Bryant & More This June

Harken Hall announces the Meet & Three Local Music Showcase presented by 514 Productions is set for June 9, featuring Chloe Kimes, Mel Bryant & the Mercy Makers and Izzy Mahoubi.

Meet & Three is a musical showcase where local flavor meets up-and-coming sound. Inspired by the classic Southern “meat & three” tradition, each night features three distinct artists sharing their stories in an intimate setting where every lyric lands and every moment matters.

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Featuring:

Chloe Kimes is a singer-songwriter who fronts a spirited alt-country outfit and has spent more than a decade touring and releasing music. She has become known for her powerhouse vocals, dynamic storytelling and high energy band.

Mel Bryant & the Mercy Makers embody the spirit of DIY by recording all their music in the backyard studio of their East Nashville home. Grungy guitars and raucous drumbeats are spearheaded by Mel Brant’s ferocious feminine energy through crass, cutting lyricism and her booming bass guitar.

Izzy Mahoubi is a 21-year-old living between Americana, indie pop and rock and she writes her songs equal part desert dweller and storyteller, disclosing every feeling with listeners like she’s talking to an old friend.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the show starts at 6:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased on the Harken Hall website https://www.harkenhall.com/. Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 day of show.

Parking is available both onsite and at nearby lots. Food and beverages will be available for purchase throughout the evening. Harken Hall is located at 514 Madison Station Blvd, Madison, TN 37115. For more information call (615) 326-1369 or email tickets@harkenhall.com.