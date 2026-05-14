Pynk Beard to Perform at Harken Hall

Country, soul, and gospel-inspired Pynk Beard (aka Sebastian Kole) is set to perform at Harken Hall on Saturday, July 11 at 7:00 p.m.

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Sebastian Kole is the son of a Southern Preacher who grew up on soul, gospel and country and became a seasoned vocalist, award-winning songwriter and soulful performer. Pynk Beard is a bold, new identity of country music that he has turned into something uniquely his own.

Kole, who is an instrumental writer on six different Grammy-winning and nominated albums, has now added a notch to his string of career miles that include writing hit singles like Alessia Cara’s “Scars To Your Beautiful” and “Here.” He also penned standout tracks for Alicia Keys, John Legend, Halle Bailey, and Jennifer Lopez.

Pynk Beard is involved in upcoming appearances in several documentaries highlighting the Black experience in country music, as well as, being featured on America’s Got Talent this upcoming year.

General Admission Seating $25 in advance and $30 day of show; Loveseats $40 in advance and $45 day of show for two and Suites $50 in advance and $55 day of show for eight. Tickets are now on sale and can be purchased on the Harken Hall website https://www.harkenhall.com/.

Complimentary parking is available both onsite and at nearby lots. Food and beverages will be available for purchase throughout the evening. Harken Hall is located at 514 Madison Station Blvd, Madison, TN 37115. Doors open at 6:00 p.m. and the concert starts at 7:00 p.m. For more information call (615) 326-1369.