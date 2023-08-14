Award Offered for Info About Failed ATM Thieves in Franklin

Franklin Police are sharing recently-obtained video of this bold attempted ATM break-in. It happened at the Regions Bank at 1206 Murfreesboro Road.

2023002407 from Franklin Police Public Affairs on Vimeo.

When officers checked other area ATMs, they discovered similar damage at the Chase Bank located at 1015 Center Pointe Place.

The time of the attempted burglaries was around 2:30 am on July 17. In both cases, the would-be thieves walked away empty-handed after not being able to access the cash in either machine.

If you have any information, there is a cash reward being offered through Crime Stoppers: (615) 794-4000, or you can click to submit an anonymous eTip.