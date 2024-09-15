Top 25 Most Expensive Real Estate Transfers in Williamson Co. August 19

See the top 25 most expensive property transfers in Williamson County Tennessee for August 19-23, 2024. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory. View previous property transfers here
|Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|Zipcode
|$8,670,636
|Mangrum Ln
|Fairview
|37062
|$4,121,710
|Witherspoon Sec8 Pb 77 Pg 22
|9321 Joslin Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$3,509,096
|Rosebrooke Sec2b Pb 79 Pg 124
|1701 Southwick Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$3,500,000
|7200 Kingston Rd
|Fairview
|37062
|$3,200,000
|Miller Frank Pb 70 Pg 112
|3043 Old Hillsboro Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,950,000
|Bear Creek Farms Pb 30 Pg 24
|3630 Bear Creek Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$2,746,063
|Westhaven Sec60 Pb 80 Pg 146
|1925 Eliot Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,500,000
|Hampton Reserve Sec 2 Pb 36 Pg 87
|9538 Sunbeam Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$2,495,000
|Brentwood Country Club Pb 11 Pg 44
|559 Midway Cir
|Brentwood
|37027
|$2,358,360
|Harpeth Ind Park
|1108 Harpeth Ind Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,350,000
|Glass Lane Est Pb 43 Pg 72
|713 Glass Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,111,000
|Fountainhead Sec 2 Pb 6 Pg 57
|5007 Woodland Hills Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,930,300
|3309 Boyd Mill Pk
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,899,900
|Hardeman Springs Sec2 Pb 71 Pg 147
|6336 Percheron Ln
|Arrington
|37014
|$1,790,000
|3383 Southall Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,749,500
|Reed Haley Lane Pb 59 Pg 74
|8315 Haley Ln
|College Grove
|37046
|$1,600,000
|Morgan Farms Sec2 Pb 60 Pg 145
|1842 Tiverton Place
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,596,124
|Westhaven Sec63 Pb 81 Pg 139
|5048 Congress Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,595,500
|Kings Chapel Sec8 Pb 69 Pg 95
|4613 Majestic Meadows Dr
|Arrington
|37014
|$1,493,800
|Westhaven Sec63 Pb 81 Pg 139
|5042 Congress Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,350,000
|River Oaks Sec 3 Pb 4 Pg 22
|6310 Tupper Pl
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,325,000
|Goose Creek Est Sec 1 Pb 24 Pg 10
|200 Eiderdown Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,325,000
|Raintree Forest Reserve Pb 33 Pg 75
|9516 Grand Haven Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,319,900
|Starnes Creek Sec1 Pb 80 Pg 27
|7200 Murrel Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,309,500
|Farmington East Pb 6 Pg 104
|2108 Hartland Rd
|Franklin
|37069
