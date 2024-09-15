Top 25 Most Expensive Real Estate Transfers in Williamson Co. August 19

See the top 25 most expensive property transfers in Williamson County Tennessee for August 19-23, 2024.

PriceSubdivisionAddressCityZipcode
$8,670,636Mangrum LnFairview37062
$4,121,710Witherspoon Sec8 Pb 77 Pg 229321 Joslin CtBrentwood37027
$3,509,096Rosebrooke Sec2b Pb 79 Pg 1241701 Southwick DrBrentwood37027
$3,500,0007200 Kingston RdFairview37062
$3,200,000Miller Frank Pb 70 Pg 1123043 Old Hillsboro RdFranklin37064
$2,950,000Bear Creek Farms Pb 30 Pg 243630 Bear Creek LnThompsons Station37179
$2,746,063Westhaven Sec60 Pb 80 Pg 1461925 Eliot RdFranklin37064
$2,500,000Hampton Reserve Sec 2 Pb 36 Pg 879538 Sunbeam CtBrentwood37027
$2,495,000Brentwood Country Club Pb 11 Pg 44559 Midway CirBrentwood37027
$2,358,360Harpeth Ind Park1108 Harpeth Ind CtFranklin37064
$2,350,000Glass Lane Est Pb 43 Pg 72713 Glass LnFranklin37064
$2,111,000Fountainhead Sec 2 Pb 6 Pg 575007 Woodland Hills DrBrentwood37027
$1,930,3003309 Boyd Mill PkFranklin37064
$1,899,900Hardeman Springs Sec2 Pb 71 Pg 1476336 Percheron LnArrington37014
$1,790,0003383 Southall RdFranklin37064
$1,749,500Reed Haley Lane Pb 59 Pg 748315 Haley LnCollege Grove37046
$1,600,000Morgan Farms Sec2 Pb 60 Pg 1451842 Tiverton PlaceBrentwood37027
$1,596,124Westhaven Sec63 Pb 81 Pg 1395048 Congress DrFranklin37064
$1,595,500Kings Chapel Sec8 Pb 69 Pg 954613 Majestic Meadows DrArrington37014
$1,493,800Westhaven Sec63 Pb 81 Pg 1395042 Congress DrFranklin37064
$1,350,000River Oaks Sec 3 Pb 4 Pg 226310 Tupper PlBrentwood37027
$1,325,000Goose Creek Est Sec 1 Pb 24 Pg 10200 Eiderdown DrFranklin37064
$1,325,000Raintree Forest Reserve Pb 33 Pg 759516 Grand Haven DrBrentwood37027
$1,319,900Starnes Creek Sec1 Pb 80 Pg 277200 Murrel DrFranklin37064
$1,309,500Farmington East Pb 6 Pg 1042108 Hartland RdFranklin37069

