Top 25 Most Expensive Real Estate Transfers in Williamson Co. August 19

See the top 25 most expensive property transfers in Williamson County Tennessee for August 19-23, 2024.

Price Subdivision Address City Zipcode $8,670,636 Mangrum Ln Fairview 37062 $4,121,710 Witherspoon Sec8 Pb 77 Pg 22 9321 Joslin Ct Brentwood 37027 $3,509,096 Rosebrooke Sec2b Pb 79 Pg 124 1701 Southwick Dr Brentwood 37027 $3,500,000 7200 Kingston Rd Fairview 37062 $3,200,000 Miller Frank Pb 70 Pg 112 3043 Old Hillsboro Rd Franklin 37064 $2,950,000 Bear Creek Farms Pb 30 Pg 24 3630 Bear Creek Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $2,746,063 Westhaven Sec60 Pb 80 Pg 146 1925 Eliot Rd Franklin 37064 $2,500,000 Hampton Reserve Sec 2 Pb 36 Pg 87 9538 Sunbeam Ct Brentwood 37027 $2,495,000 Brentwood Country Club Pb 11 Pg 44 559 Midway Cir Brentwood 37027 $2,358,360 Harpeth Ind Park 1108 Harpeth Ind Ct Franklin 37064 $2,350,000 Glass Lane Est Pb 43 Pg 72 713 Glass Ln Franklin 37064 $2,111,000 Fountainhead Sec 2 Pb 6 Pg 57 5007 Woodland Hills Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,930,300 3309 Boyd Mill Pk Franklin 37064 $1,899,900 Hardeman Springs Sec2 Pb 71 Pg 147 6336 Percheron Ln Arrington 37014 $1,790,000 3383 Southall Rd Franklin 37064 $1,749,500 Reed Haley Lane Pb 59 Pg 74 8315 Haley Ln College Grove 37046 $1,600,000 Morgan Farms Sec2 Pb 60 Pg 145 1842 Tiverton Place Brentwood 37027 $1,596,124 Westhaven Sec63 Pb 81 Pg 139 5048 Congress Dr Franklin 37064 $1,595,500 Kings Chapel Sec8 Pb 69 Pg 95 4613 Majestic Meadows Dr Arrington 37014 $1,493,800 Westhaven Sec63 Pb 81 Pg 139 5042 Congress Dr Franklin 37064 $1,350,000 River Oaks Sec 3 Pb 4 Pg 22 6310 Tupper Pl Brentwood 37027 $1,325,000 Goose Creek Est Sec 1 Pb 24 Pg 10 200 Eiderdown Dr Franklin 37064 $1,325,000 Raintree Forest Reserve Pb 33 Pg 75 9516 Grand Haven Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,319,900 Starnes Creek Sec1 Pb 80 Pg 27 7200 Murrel Dr Franklin 37064 $1,309,500 Farmington East Pb 6 Pg 104 2108 Hartland Rd Franklin 37069

