Clouded Leopard Cub Dies Suddenly at Nashville Zoo

A clouded leopard cub died unexpectedly at the Nashville Zoo. The cub passed away on April 4 due to intestinal bleeding caused by acute hemorrhagic gastroenteritis (HGE), the zoo confirmed.

“This cub represented a proud achievement for us and a hopeful future for her species,” said Nashville Zoo President and CEO Rick Schwartz. “She captured the hearts of millions of people, and we are absolutely devastated.”

Born on February 25, the cub quickly became a symbol of hope for the endangered species. Her birth drew widespread media attention, and a public naming contest launched by the zoo raised thousands of dollars for clouded leopard conservation efforts.

Veterinarians first noticed signs of illness on April 3 when the cub developed symptoms of HGE, a condition that causes bleeding in the gastrointestinal tract. The zoo’s veterinary team acted immediately and provided round-the-clock care, but despite their efforts, the cub died the following day. The underlying cause of the illness remains unknown.

The zoo said the cub’s brief life had already made a lasting impact on awareness and support for clouded leopard conservation. “Rest in peace, little one,” the zoo wrote in a statement. “You will be deeply missed, but your impact will live on.”

