Health Scores: Williamson Co. Hotels for March 2025

These are the hotels and motels’ health scores in Williamson County, Tennessee, with their most recent inspection score for March 2025. Read more local health inspections here!

Establishment Score Location Inspection Date Embassy Suites Hotel 94 820 Crescent Centre Dr. Franklin TN 37067 March 31 2025 Deerfield Inn 98 1407 Hwy 96 N. Fairview TN 37062 March 31 2025 Hilton Franklin Cool Springs -- Hotel 99 601 Corporate Centre Drive Franklin TN 37067 March 24 2025 MainStay Suites Brentwood-Nashville Hotel 107 Brentwood Blvd Brentwood TN 37027 March 21 2025 Residence Inn Marriott 100 2009 Meridian Blvd. Franklin TN 37067 March 20 2025 Comfort Inn & Suites 90 111 Penn Warren Dr. Brentwood TN 37027 March 19 2025 Hyatt Place 100 650 Baker Bridge Avenue Franklin TN 37067 March 19 2025 Extended Stay America #9701 96 680 Bakers Bridge Ave. Franklin TN 37067 March 19 2025 TownPlace Suites Hotel 94 7153 South Springs Drive Franklin TN 37067 March 18 2025 Sleep Inn Food 92 1611 Galleria Blvd. Brentwood TN 37027 March 17 2025 Tru Hotel 100 1001 Knoll Top Ln Franklin TN 37067 March 17 2025 Clarion Pointe - Hotel 100 6210 Hospitality Dr. Franklin TN 37067 March 6 2025 Holiday Inn Express 95 8097 Moore's Ln. Brentwood TN 37027 March 11 2025 KW Franklin Hotel Partners LLC dba The Harpeth Hotel 100 130 2nd Ave N Franklin TN 37064 March 3 2025

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information Department of Health.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email