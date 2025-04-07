Photos: Mule Day 2025 in Columbia

Mule Day 2025 took place in Columbia, TN, from April 3 – April 6, 2025. The longstanding event celebrated its 51st anniversary this year and featured events, music, food, competitions, dancing, and fine crafts.

Mule Day has been a popular Columbia tradition for more than 180 years. It began as Breeder’s Day, a one-day livestock show and mule market held annually. Mule Day is an annual celebration of all things related to mules and is held in Columbia, the “Mule Capital” of the world. Begun in 1840 as “Breeder’s Day,” a meeting for mule breeders, it now attracts over 200,000 people and takes place over four days. In addition to mules, traditional Appalachian food, music, dancing, and crafts are featured.

