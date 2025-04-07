Ribbon Cutting: The Southern Baking Co.

The Southern Baking Co. held a ribbon cutting at 4847 Main Street in Spring Hill on April 3, 2025.

At The Southern Baking Co., the baked goods are made from scratch with care and the finest ingredients, just like the treats Momma used to make — a celebration of time-honored recipes and the joy of gathering around the table. From indulgent classics to modern, gluten-free delights, every treat carries the spirit of tradition and togetherness.

The Southern Baking Co.

4847 Main Street

Spring Hill, TN 37174

