Local Shopping Meets Community Connection at Butters Ace Hardware

In the heart of Middle Tennessee, Butters Ace Hardware stands out as a beacon of community and personalized service. Owned and operated by Carl and Meagan Short, this unique hardware store is more than just a place to pick up hardware—it’s a destination for locals and visitors alike!

Butters Ace Hardware offers a curated selection of products with a warm, welcoming dedication to customer service. The Shorts aim to reinvent the local shopping experience by focusing on community, the heart and soul of their small business. Find out why Butters might just be your new favorite place to shop:

A Hardware Store Born from Shared Resilience

Carl and Meagan Short are no strangers to life’s challenges: Carl, a widower in his first marriage, and Meagan, a mother who fought tirelessly for her young son Camden’s life after a life-threatening diagnosis, bonded over their shared experiences of trauma and resilience. These challenges have shaped their approach to life and business, driving them to create a space where every customer feels valued.

“Every day, no matter how hard things get, nothing will ever be as difficult as our past trauma and loss,” Meagan shares. “It all comes full circle because Ace supports Children’s Miracle Network, and we’re able to wholeheartedly support our local hospital, which is one of the centers responsible for keeping Camden alive and thriving.”

Butters is More Than Just Your Local Hardware Store

Butters Ace Hardware is not your typical hardware store. With a full-sized boutique, an outdoor store, and a selection from local businesses like Nash Family Creamery and Hatcher Dairy, the Shorts have curated a product assortment that reflects the needs and tastes of their community. From top brands like Stihl, Big Green Egg, Weber, and Yeti to clothing lines like Kuhl, Free Fly, and Howler Brothers, Butters offers a diverse range of products that make it a one-stop shop.

But what truly sets Butters apart is the experience. Customers are greeted with a smile, and there’s always someone available to answer questions or simply connect with them. The store offers complimentary gift wrap on any item, adding a touch of personal service that is increasingly rare in today’s retail landscape. And, of course, there’s the freshly popped popcorn served daily—a small but memorable detail that enhances the shopping experience!

Building Community Through Service

For Carl and Meagan, Butters Ace Hardware is a way to serve their neighbors. “We care about our customers, and we listen to them,” Meagan says. “We meet people where they are, with kindness, dignity, and respect. We keep it fun—there are no life-or-death challenges here, and at the end of the day, all will be okay.”

This commitment to community is evident in every aspect of the store: the Shorts have created a space where people feel welcome and valued. It’s no wonder Butters Ace Hardware has become a must-see destination for locals and out-of-state visitors.

A Family Business with Deep Local Roots

Despite the misconception that Butters is part of a franchise or backed by investors, the reality is much more personal. “It’s just the two of us making this dream work and making it a reality,” Meagan explains. “Ace is a 100-year-old co-op that allows individual owners to build their own store identity, and we’ve done that.”

Carl and Meagan’s deep ties to the area are reflected in every corner of the store. They live, work, and serve in the community they love, and their passion for making Butters a welcoming, service-oriented store is evident in everything they do.

Stop by Butters Ace Hardware for Unmatched Service in a Local Store!

Carl and Meagan Short strive to be the first choice for hardware and shopping in Middle Tennessee. They aim to exceed expectations every day by offering unmatched service, a diverse product assortment, and a deep commitment to the community.

At Butters Ace Hardware, it’s not just about selling products—it’s about building connections and creating a space where everyone feels at home.

Visit Butters Ace Hardware in Thompson’s Station today!

Address:

1109 Elliston Way

Thompson’s Station, TN 37179

Store Hours:

Mon – Fri 7:00am – 7:00pm

Sat 7:00am – 7:00pm

Sun 11:00am – 6:00pm

Contact:

Phone: (615) 538-7767

Email: [email protected]

