Megan Moroney Announces Tour Stop in Nashville

Megan Moroney announces her forthcoming AM I OKAY? TOUR — a spring/summer 2025 headline run kicking off on March 20 in Montreal, with dates currently scheduled through August. The tour stops in Nashville at The Pinnacle for two nights on April 9-10, 2025.

You can sign up for artist presale tickets. Public sale begins Friday, September 20 at 10am Local at meganmoroney.com.

Fresh off playing stadiums all summer long as support for Kenny Chesney’s SUN GOES DOWN 2024 TOUR, Moroney has emerged as one of Country music’s most exciting live acts in recent years.

The AM I OKAY? TOUR takes its name from Moroney’s recently released sophomore album that debuted at No. 9 on the Billboard 200 and marked the year’s third-biggest debut from a female Country artist. Along with its catchy title track (a hit single currently dominating Country radio), Am I Okay? features fan favorites like “No Caller ID” — a post-breakup ballad that recently shattered the record for the biggest Country female song debut in streams in the U.S.

With no signs of slowing down, Moroney racked up a number of nominations from The 58th Annual CMA Awards, including FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR, NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR, and MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR for “I’m Not Pretty.” The ceremony will air live from Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on Nov. 20 at 8/7c on ABC.

