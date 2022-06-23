Top 10 Most Expensive Property Transfers in Brentwood for May 31, 2022

See the top 10 most expensive property transfers in Brentwood Tennessee for May 31 through June 3, 2022. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

Subdivision Address City Zipcode $3,400,000 Witherspoon Sec2 1420 Newhaven Dr Brentwood 37027 $2,747,011 Traditions Sec4 1850 Traditions Cir Brentwood 37027 $2,350,000 Elmbrooke Sec 1 9423 Big Horn Rdg Brentwood 37027 $1,886,789 Heights 1002 Heights Blvd Brentwood 37027 $1,810,000 Crockett Springs Ph 1 137 Rue De Grande Brentwood 37027 $1,800,000 Woodway 5108 Heathrow Blvd Brentwood 37027 $1,800,000 Wildwood Est Sec 1 6425 Panorama Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,725,000 Montclair Sec 7 1728 Richbourg Park Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,682,884 Allens Green 1757 Barrow Ln Brentwood 37027 $1,634,023 Allens Green 1753 Barrow Ln Brentwood 37027