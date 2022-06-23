Top 10 Most Expensive Property Transfers in Brentwood for May 31, 2022

See the top 10 most expensive property transfers in Brentwood Tennessee for May 31 through June 3, 2022. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|Zipcode
|$3,400,000
|Witherspoon Sec2
|1420 Newhaven Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$2,747,011
|Traditions Sec4
|1850 Traditions Cir
|Brentwood
|37027
|$2,350,000
|Elmbrooke Sec 1
|9423 Big Horn Rdg
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,886,789
|Heights
|1002 Heights Blvd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,810,000
|Crockett Springs Ph 1
|137 Rue De Grande
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,800,000
|Woodway
|5108 Heathrow Blvd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,800,000
|Wildwood Est Sec 1
|6425 Panorama Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,725,000
|Montclair Sec 7
|1728 Richbourg Park Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,682,884
|Allens Green
|1757 Barrow Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,634,023
|Allens Green
|1753 Barrow Ln
|Brentwood
|37027