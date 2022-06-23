Top 10 Most Expensive Property Transfers in Brentwood for May 31, 2022

By
Michael Carpenter
-
See the top 10 most expensive property transfers in Brentwood Tennessee for May 31 through June 3, 2022. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

SubdivisionAddressCityZipcode
$3,400,000Witherspoon Sec21420 Newhaven DrBrentwood37027
$2,747,011Traditions Sec41850 Traditions CirBrentwood37027
$2,350,000Elmbrooke Sec 19423 Big Horn RdgBrentwood37027
$1,886,789Heights1002 Heights BlvdBrentwood37027
$1,810,000Crockett Springs Ph 1137 Rue De GrandeBrentwood37027
$1,800,000Woodway5108 Heathrow BlvdBrentwood37027
$1,800,000Wildwood Est Sec 16425 Panorama DrBrentwood37027
$1,725,000Montclair Sec 71728 Richbourg Park DrBrentwood37027
$1,682,884Allens Green1757 Barrow LnBrentwood37027
$1,634,023Allens Green1753 Barrow LnBrentwood37027

