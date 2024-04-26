Williamson County Sheriff’s Office Hiring School Resource Officers

Join Williamson County Sheriff’s Office as a School Resource Officer and redefine the role of law enforcement in the schools!

As an SRO with WCSO, you’ll do more than just enforce the law. You’ll be an educator, mentor, and trusted resource to students and staff alike!

SROs foster lasting connections built on trust and mutual respect. You’ll offer invaluable insights on safety and legal issues, steer students towards constructive decisions, and provide a compassionate ear to those in need.

What you’ll get:

Base salary of $54,829 plus extra pay for experience and college education.

Comprehensive Benefits

Full-time benefits

Take-home vehicle

If you’re passionate about making a positive impact in your community, WCSO wants to hear from you!

Apply here

Email