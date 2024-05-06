Top 5 Stories From May 6, 2024

Here’s a look at the top stories from May 6, 2024.
Morgan Wallen held three shows at Nissan Stadium this past weekend, from Thursday- Saturday night. Read more
The 2024 season of the Five Points Franklin Market begins on Thursday, May 9 at 100 5th Ave North (behind Starbucks) with a Mother’s Day Market & Strawberry Fest. Read more
Eight Tennessee State Parks restaurants will offer meals on Mother’s Day, Sunday, May 12, the perfect way to treat Mom and spend time together. Read more
Global travel site Big 7 Travel has released its list of The Best Food Halls in the US. Read more
Ok, this is all about timing on the severe weather but Tuesday night into Wednesday we are monitoring a threat of severe weather. Read more
