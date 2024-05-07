Tennessee Renaissance Festival Opens for the Season With New Offerings

The Tennessee Renaissance Festival began this past weekend, with opening day on Saturday, May 4. Opening day started out great. Cool with slightly cloudy skies, both visitors and performers in full armor were plentiful. The Queen and her court in their stunning velvet doublets and damask silk finestrella sleeves opened the celebration with a bagpipe player.

And then it began to rain. Then pour. The fair was closed early due to lightning. Saturday ticketholders were also able to use their tickets on Sunday, May 5.

Before the rains, Timon, a magician, juggler and sword swallower who adds a dash of humor to his presentation, moved to a main stage this year. Based in Berlin, Germany, he only does three shows in the United States per year, but many around the world. He has added his own odd twist to circuses, festivals, street performances, cabarets and variety shows.

While some shows have expanded or morphed due to the groups coming under new managers, others are new. For example, Timon and Giancomo the Jester from Empty Hats will be joining forces to do a knife throwing act. The Bardbarians are theatrical musical performers who delight audiences with Renaissance songs with a decidedly 21st-century twist. And Hob the Troll, a new performer, provides a silly musical show that appeals to both kids and adults. He will perform the first two weeks of the festival, and Lady Ettie – an expert on Renaissance fashion and etiquette – will amuse with her uncommon twist on the subjects.

Another new addition to the festival is “The Grotto.” Here, sea nymphs, also known as mermaids, will be cavorting in a magical pool and offer meet and greets several times a day. They are surrounded by a new group of vendors, including one which offers gossamer “wings” to twirl and shimmer.

Once again, the Jousting Freelancers troupe will be partaking in games of skill, and clashing swords and lances on horseback. Added to the jousting field this year is the Daring Horseman Duo. This is a gravity-defying, equestrian acrobatic extravaganza featuring fearless bareback riding, daring flips and breathtaking stunts. While this duo hails from New Jersey and France, they have amazed audiences around the world.

Throughout the grounds, there will be a role-playing game happening called, “Roll Your Destiny.” It will involve puzzles to solve, secrets to explore, and a magical journey to take with friends or alone.

Popular events like the Queen’s Tea and Fairy Training, both of which require an additional ticket, will take place again this year. The Queens’ Tea has been moved to a larger space under a tent near the entrance. Adjacent to this tent is the Queen’s Promenade. Here, twice a day, participants will be able to step into the resplendent ballrooms of yore. Under the tutelage of the festival’s esteemed master of dance, attendees will be imbued with the elegance and skills that were once reserved for only the noblest of society.

This dance experience offers one session a day for youth ages seven through 15 and another for teens and adults ages 16 and up. The Queen’s Promenade Youth session begins at 11 a.m. and the teen and adult session begins at 1:00 p.m. in the Queen’s Pavilion on May 11th, 12th, 18th, 19th, and 25th, through 27th.

The Third Annual Hobbit and Fairy House Competition will take place the second week of the festival. Made from natural elements, this competition allows participants to put their creativity on display as they create hobbit bowers and fairy houses. Voting will begin each festival day at 2:00 p.m. in the Fairy Glen. Winners will be determined by popular vote. More information about the event is available here.



Each weekend has a different theme. The first weekend theme was “Vikings.” “Fantasy and Folklore” is the theme of the second weekend, and “Pirate Plunder” the third weekend. The last weekend will run Saturday, Sunday and Monday (Memorial Weekend). Its theme will be “Celtic Celebration.”

A Costume Showcase will take place each day at 2:00 p.m., with awards presented by Queen Elizabeth and her court. The dress and costume weapon policy can be found here.

Tours of the castle grounds will begin every day of the festival at 11:00 a.m. and end at 3:00 p.m.

Tickets and additional information is available at https://www.tnrenfest.com/. Tennessee Renaissance Festival will run every weekend in May plus Memorial Day. It opens at 10:00 a.m. and closes at 6:00 p.m. It is located in Covington Glen at 2135 New Castle Road in Arrington, Tennessee.

