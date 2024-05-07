Ribbon Cutting: Fink’s Jewelers in Franklin

By
Michael Carpenter
-
Photo by Jim Wood

Fink’s Jewelers held a ribbon cutting on April 11, 2024, at 5019 Aspen Grove Dr. in Franklin Tennessee.

Fink’s Jewelers in Franklin, Tennessee, is located at the McEwen Northside Shopping Center. The jewelry store showroom features designer jewelry, designer watches, and their exclusive Sabel Collection. Find engagement rings that match her style with our extensive selection of diamond and gemstone rings.

Fink’s Jewelers
5019 Aspen Grove Dr.
Franklin, TN 37067
(615) 236-8176
Facebook

