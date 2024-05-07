Ribbon Cutting: Fink’s Jewelers in Franklin

Fink’s Jewelers held a ribbon cutting on April 11, 2024, at 5019 Aspen Grove Dr. in Franklin Tennessee.

Fink’s Jewelers in Franklin, Tennessee, is located at the McEwen Northside Shopping Center. The jewelry store showroom features designer jewelry, designer watches, and their exclusive Sabel Collection. Find engagement rings that match her style with our extensive selection of diamond and gemstone rings.

Fink’s Jewelers

5019 Aspen Grove Dr.

Franklin, TN 37067

(615) 236-8176

