Spring-to-Summer Hair with Kérastase Hair Care at A Moment’s Peace Salon & Day Spa

As May unfolds its blossoms and ushers in the last whispers of spring, it’s time to prepare your hair for the transition into the sun-drenched days of summer. From the softer colors of spring to the vibrant hues of summer, ditch the pastels and add some bright, sun-kissed highlights to your hair. After embracing the natural texture of your hair in the spring, it’s good to be prepared to welcome the practicality of summer styles that can withstand the heat and humidity.

A Moment’s Peace Salon & Day Spa is ready to get you and your locks prepped to take on summer with their newest hair care line, Kérastase Paris. Let’s take a look at a few of their collections that will keep your hair fresh and revitalized.

Blond Absolu: Blonde Illumination

For those with luscious blonde locks – natural or color-treated – Kérastase’s Blonde Absolu Collection is your ticket to vibrant, luminous hair that shines brighter than the summer sun. Infused with potent ingredients like hyaluronic acid and Edelweiss flower extract, these products restore moisture, banish brassiness, and leave your hair gleaming with a natural, sun-kissed glow. This collection also protects your hair against external aggressors like pollution and heat styling.

Chroma Absolu: Color Treatment Preserved

Preserve the richness of your color-treated hair with the Chroma Absolu Collection from Kérastase. Get ready to say hello to locks that boast the beauty of spring’s palette long into the days of summer. Designed to protect against color fade and enhance vibrancy, these luxurious products ensure your hair maintains its lustrous shine and depth of tone throughout the seasonal transition. In addition to being ideal for all hair colors, this collection is unique in that it also offers products for damaged and frizzy hair.

Elixir Ultime: Luxurious Enrichment

Nourish your hair with the luxurious elegance of Kérastase’s Elixir Ultime Collection. Ideal for anyone looking to add shine, smoothness, and hydration to any hair type, this collection helps protect from heat and frizziness to offer a healthier and easier approach to styling. Enriched with lavish oils such as marula and camelia, the Elixir Ultime Collection imparts a nourishing veil of hydration, leaving your hair with a radiant, luminous sheen. Embrace the beauty of spring’s final moments and revel in hair that boasts the epitome of luxury and splendor.

Extentioniste: Spring Growth and Summer Length

Springtime is synonymous with growth and renewal; your hair should be no exception! With Kérastase’s Extentioniste Collection, you can focus on lengthening and strengthening your hair. These products are formulated with powerful ingredients like creatine R and taurine, which promote healthy hair growth while fortifying strands from root to tip. Reducing breakage, preventing split ends, and improving overall hair quality make this an excellent collection for anyone, particularly those with long or fine hair. Embrace the transformative power of spring and watch as your hair flourishes into the carefree days of summer.

Chronologiste: Opulent Rejuvenation

As spring comes into full bloom, treat your hair to the ultimate indulgence with the Chronologiste Collection by Kérastase. For those seeking an indulgent hair care experience that addresses concerns such as dryness, dullness, and scalp health, this collection is for you. These opulent products are infused with a blend of precious abyssine, hyaluronic acid, and vitamin E to restore vitality and youthfulness to your locks, leaving them silky-smooth and irresistibly soft. Say goodbye to winter weariness and hello to hair that exudes the vibrancy of spring and the warmth of summer.

Are You Ready for an Updated Spring and Summer Look? Schedule Your Appointment Today!

As May heralds the end of spring and beckons the arrival of summer, take advantage of Kérastase’s new collections at A Moment’s Peace Salon & Day Spa. From illuminating blondes to preserving vibrant hues to promoting growth to restoring vitality, there’s a Kérastase product to suit every spring-to-summer hair care need.

Call the salon at A Moment’s Peace today at (615) 224-0770 or book an appointment online to get started with your hair care journey. Our team of skilled stylists is eager to guide you through a range of options, whether you’re seeking a subtle change or a bold transformation. Rest assured, you’ll step out of our salon looking and feeling your absolute best, just in time for the summer season!

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email