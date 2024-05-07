6 Live Shows this Week- May 6, 2024

Donna Vissman
photo from Brooklyn Bowl

Here are six live shows to attend this week.

1Bad Bunny

 

Saturday, May 11, 8 pm

Bridgestone Arena, 501 Broadway, Nashville

Promising to bring fans an unparalleled spectacle in 2024, the Most Wanted Tour will give attendees a more intimate experience than his previous tour and give life to his latest studio production with the legendary and high-energy stage presence he’s known for.

2Hermanos Gutierrez

photo from Ryman Auditorium

Tuesday, May 7, 7:30 pm

Ryman Auditorium, 116 Rep. John Lewis Way, Nashville

Hermanos Gutiérrez is a two-piece band formed by the brothers Alejandro and Estevan Gutiérrez. Taking influence from 1950’s Latin America Sound they transfer the listeners to journeys through beautiful landscapes.

3Tuesdays Gone Band

photo by Jim Wood

Saturday, May 11, 7 pm

Municipal Auditorium, 417 4th Avenue N, Nashville

Nashville Firefighters Association IFFA-Local 140 & CMP presents the Tuesday’s Gone Band – A Classic Skynyrd Reenactment.

4Maggie Rose

photo from Brooklyn Bowl

Friday, May 10, 8 pm

Brooklyn Bowl, 925 3rd Avenue N, Nashville

Maggie Rose has shared her empowering new single, “Underestimate Me.” The galvanizing anthem, delivered with an assured confidence, is the launching pad for an exciting new chapter in Maggie’s musical journey, and her first release with her new label partner, independent powerhouse Big Loud.

5Neil Young

photo from Live Nation

Wednesday, May 8, 7:30 pm

FirstBank Amphitheater, 4525 Graystone Quarry Lane, Franklin

Neil Young + Crazy Horse have announced their 2024 tour – Love Earth Tour. Produced by Live Nation. Neil and The Horse have played together for over 50 years and the performances of these familiar songs, recorded in 2023, is a true highlight.

6Amos Lee

photo from Nashville Symphony

Thursday, May 9 – Saturday, May 11, 7:30 pm

Schermerhorn Symphony Center, One Symphony Place, Nashville

Amos Lee, whose popular blend of folk, rock, and soul have made him a favorite here in Nashville, and across the country. It’s been worth the wait and now you can hear him in a “back by popular demand” performance with the Nashville Symphony.

