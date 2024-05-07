6 Live Shows this Week- May 6, 2024

Here are six live shows to attend this week.
1Bad Bunny
Saturday, May 11, 8 pm
Bridgestone Arena, 501 Broadway, Nashville
Promising to bring fans an unparalleled spectacle in 2024, the Most Wanted Tour will give attendees a more intimate experience than his previous tour and give life to his latest studio production with the legendary and high-energy stage presence he’s known for.
Find tickets here.
2Hermanos Gutierrez
Tuesday, May 7, 7:30 pm
Ryman Auditorium, 116 Rep. John Lewis Way, Nashville
Hermanos Gutiérrez is a two-piece band formed by the brothers Alejandro and Estevan Gutiérrez. Taking influence from 1950’s Latin America Sound they transfer the listeners to journeys through beautiful landscapes.
Find tickets here.
3Tuesdays Gone Band
Saturday, May 11, 7 pm
Municipal Auditorium, 417 4th Avenue N, Nashville
Nashville Firefighters Association IFFA-Local 140 & CMP presents the Tuesday’s Gone Band – A Classic Skynyrd Reenactment.
Find tickets here.
4Maggie Rose
Friday, May 10, 8 pm
Brooklyn Bowl, 925 3rd Avenue N, Nashville
Maggie Rose has shared her empowering new single, “Underestimate Me.” The galvanizing anthem, delivered with an assured confidence, is the launching pad for an exciting new chapter in Maggie’s musical journey, and her first release with her new label partner, independent powerhouse Big Loud.
Find tickets here.
5Neil Young
Wednesday, May 8, 7:30 pm
FirstBank Amphitheater, 4525 Graystone Quarry Lane, Franklin
Neil Young + Crazy Horse have announced their 2024 tour – Love Earth Tour. Produced by Live Nation. Neil and The Horse have played together for over 50 years and the performances of these familiar songs, recorded in 2023, is a true highlight.
Find tickets here.
6Amos Lee
Thursday, May 9 – Saturday, May 11, 7:30 pm
Schermerhorn Symphony Center, One Symphony Place, Nashville
Amos Lee, whose popular blend of folk, rock, and soul have made him a favorite here in Nashville, and across the country. It’s been worth the wait and now you can hear him in a “back by popular demand” performance with the Nashville Symphony.
Find tickets here.
