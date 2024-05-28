CMA Fest Announces the Return of Fitness at Fest

CMA Fest continues to heat up with the announcement of three days of Fitness at Fest. In addition to hundreds of performances during the four-day festival, CMA Fest will feature three dynamic days of Fitness at Fest at the Good Molecules Reverb Stage on Bridgestone Arena Plaza Friday, June 7 – Sunday, June 9.

Wirth Campbell from TRUMAV Fitness will kick off Friday’s Fitness at Fest presented by CELSIUS® with influencer and former Bachelor contestant Tia Booth Mock and Country artist MacKenzie Porter. Celebrity trainer Erin Oprea will return for a fourth year for Saturday’s Fitness at Fest presented by CELSIUS with TV personality Tyler Cameron and Country artist Alana Springsteen. To round out the third day of Fitness at Fest on Sunday, Barry’s will help festivalgoers feel the burn with founding instructor Tommy Stracke and Country artists Spencer Crandall and Harper Grace.

Fitness at Fest requires a $15 registration fee (tax and fees included), with all ticket proceeds donated to the CMA Foundation. Register HERE to reserve your spot for Fitness at Fest. Space is limited for each event. RAIN water will be provided, and guests are encouraged to wear proper workout attire. Guests who attend Fitness at Fest can enjoy an ice cold can of CELSIUS before or after their workout with refreshing flavors available all three days. CELSIUS will also provide complementary swag, including mats, towels and bags on Friday, June 7 and Saturday, June 8 for fans to use and take home after their workout. Barry’s mats and resistance bands, as well as CELSIUS towels will be provided for Sunday, June 9. Both events are rain or shine. If rain occurs, Fitness at Fest will move to an indoor location and attendees will be notified 24 hours prior to the event.

All CMA Fest stage lineups are available in the Official CMA Fest App and on CMAfest.com. All lineups are subject to change. Artists performing at CMA Fest donate their time so a portion of proceeds can directly benefit high-quality music education initiatives across the United States through the CMA Foundation.

