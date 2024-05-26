UT Institute of Agriculture to Host Fruits of the Backyard Field Day in Spring Hill

Homegrown blackberries and blueberries pair perfectly for summertime in Tennessee, and the University of Tennessee Institute of Agriculture would like to help bring them to your backyard. This year marks the 17th annual Fruits of the Backyard Field Day where attendees can receive valuable information, products and techniques that will help backyard fruits and other plants flourish.

“This is a great opportunity for anyone interested in home landscaping, vegetable production and our new venture into Elderberries,” said Kevin Thompson, director at the UT Middle Tennessee AgResearch and Education Center. “Not only will we have educational presentations and breakout sessions, but an opportunity to see new plantings of elderberries and tour the blackberry varieties grown here at the research center.”

Natalie Bumgarner, UT Extension consumer horticulture specialist, and David Lockwood, UT Extension fruit and nut specialist, will be presenting in special sessions focused on blackberry and blueberry care during the half-day event. Following the day’s presentations, a wagon ride will be provided to tour the berry research and demonstration trials.

Fruit production won’t be the only focus of the field day, which also offers insight into vegetable production, lawn maintenance and pest control.

“The field day program has been developed to help you make your backyard a more productive and enjoyable place to spend time with family and friends,” said Thompson. “We look forward to hosting neighbors and friends alike.”

Fruits of the Backyard is June 11, 2024, from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. CDT. Registration will begin at 8 a.m. Anyone, from home growers to commercial producers, is welcome to attend the free event, which will take place at the Middle Tennessee AgResearch and Education Center located at 1000 Main Entrance Drive in Spring Hill.

For more information on the field day, including directions, visit middletn.tennessee.edu or call 931-486-2129. For a full calendar of the 2024 Field Days, visit agresearch.tennessee.edu.

The University of Tennessee Institute of Agriculture is comprised of the Herbert College of Agriculture, UT College of Veterinary Medicine, UT AgResearch, and UT Extension. Through its land-grant mission of teaching, research and outreach, the Institute touches lives and provides Real. Life. Solutions. to Tennesseans and beyond. utia.tennessee.edu.

