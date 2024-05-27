Photos: Memorial Day Franklin 2024

On Monday, May 27, a Memorial Day service was held in downtown Franklin at Five Points.

The in-person event carried on the tradition of The Posting of the Colors, a wreath-laying ceremony, a flag folding ceremony, and words from the special speaker, Sam Whitson, a retired United States Army Colonel and Whitson also serves in the Tennessee House of Representatives.

Each year, pavers with veteran’s names are added to the memorial walkway. This year, 40 pavers were added as the City of Franklin Mayor, Dr. Ken Moore, and County Mayor Rogers Anderson read the names. The honorary flag this year was given to Brentwood resident, Stoby Reynolds, who is 99 years old. Reynolds served in the US Army during WWII and fought in the Battle of the Bulge.

