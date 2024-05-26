Shop Carly Pearce’s Closet During CMA Fest

Ahead of her Nissan Stadium mainstage performance – and in the true spirit of CMA Fest – Carly Pearce is giving her fans the ultimate access with the opportunity to shop her closet at the 3rd annual Carly’s Closet. The pop-up shop will feature handpicked items of clothing, shoes, and accessories from her personal collection for purchase benefiting the CMA Foundation.

With her eagerly awaited fourth studio album hummingbird releasing just days prior on June 7, this year’s event will double as a special album celebration featuring an acoustic performance and album signing from Pearce.

The event takes place on Saturday, June 9 from 2 pm – 4 pm at Music City Center on the second floor. Admission is free and will be on a first come, first serve basis.Carly’s Closet will be cashless, accepting payments made with credit or debit cards.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email