Celebrate National Running Day with Fleet Feet

To celebrate Global Running Day in Nashville on June 5th, Fleet Feet Nashville is teaming up with Brooks for a fun 5K run at Centennial Park!

There will be giveaways, prizes to raffle, beer and food trucks. Fleet Feet and Brooks are also offering T-shirts, bibs and a free Brooks hat to the first 250 registrants.

The Big Run will start at 6:30 p.m. at the Park Pavilion on the North side of Centennial Park near the Sunken Garden and across Park Plaza from HCA.

You can sign up for The Big Run here.

