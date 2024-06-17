Photo of the Day: June 17, 2024

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day:On Monday, June 3rd at the Nashville Sounds’ First Horizon Park, over 7,000 spectators gathered to witness the Folds of Honor 4th annual Rock ‘N Jock Celebrity Softball Game, contributing to an exhilarating event that raised more than $436,000 for the FOH mission. Individually donating $50,000 to providing life-changing scholarships to the families of America’s fallen or disabled military and first responders, Riley Green, captain of Team First Responders, also led his team to an impressive victory over team Military with a final score of 17-13.

Green stated, “I’ve always been a big supporter of our first responders and military, so Folds of Honor is an organization I am proud to be involved with. They’ve done a lot of great work for people who have sacrificed so much to keep us safe.”

