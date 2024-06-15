Nashville Ballet to Host Nashville Dance Festival

Nashville Ballet proudly announces the second annual Nashville Dance Festival is slated to take place on Friday, July 19, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. The Fisher Center for the Performing Arts at Belmont University will serve as the enchanting backdrop for this community-centric celebration that will showcase a dynamic range of classic and contemporary live performances.

The 2024 event features special performances by Nashville Ballet company dancers who will take the stage to present a rich mosaic of dance. In addition, members of NB2, Nashville Ballet’s official second company, will join dancers across the nation including esteemed guests from Lines Ballet and Collage Dance Collective, alongside students from School of Nashville Ballet’s Choreographic Intensive.

“The Nashville Dance Festival is an ideal opportunity to showcase the range of artists Nashville Ballet has to offer, and innovative works by some of today’s most talented artists,” said Nashville Ballet Artistic Director and CEO Nick Mullikin. “We will not only celebrate the vast creativity within our dance community, but fully engage audiences by providing a unique insight into the art of dance itself. We want attendees to witness the passion and collaboration our choreographers bring to each distinct piece of work.”

Festival attendees will also get a sneak peek of Nashville Ballet’s upcoming 2024-25 Season through the performances on stage, a pre-performance conversation with Artistic Director Nick Mullikin and a stunning display of costumes and accessories. Witness the future of dance in Nashville this July, where tradition meets innovation, in an unforgettable celebration of movement, creativity and community.

Tickets for the event start at $30 and are on sale now at www.NashvilleBallet.com.

