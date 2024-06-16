Win a Splashin’ Getaway! Holiday World Bringing Free Fun & Prizes to Nashville

Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari is coming to a Nashville family fun destination near you! The Southern Indiana theme park known for Free Unlimited Soft Drinks, Sunscreen, and Parking is bringing fun to Music City by giving away 300 tickets, 10,000 Free Soft Drinks, a Family Getaway, and other prizes from the Holiday World Van in Nashville on the following dates:

Hendersonville Softball Tournament June 15th and 16th

Nashville Sounds Baseball-June 18th and 22nd

Cheekwood Estate Garden – June 19th

Movies in the Park – June 20th

Game 7 Baseball World Series – June 21st & 23rd

Jazz on Cumberland – June 16th

Factory of Franklin – June 24th

Grand Ole Opry – June 21st

Nashville Zoo – June 26th

Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari offer a world-class theme park and water park located in Santa Claus, Indiana. Consistently named a top-value park, Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari offer two parks for one price, as well as Free Unlimited Soft Drinks, Sunscreen, and Parking. The parks were recently named among the top in the nation by U.S. News & World Report, while Splashin’ Safari water park was named a top Outdoor Water Park by USA Today.

Originally known as Santa Claus Land, Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari claim the title of America’s First Theme Park, which has been owned and operated by the Koch family since 1946. The park was recently named one of the top family-owned amusement parks in the nation by Newsweek.

New in 2024 is Good Gravy!, a family boomerang roller coaster that takes riders on a 1,500-foot journey forward and backward on a train shaped like a giant gravy boat.

Also new in 2024, Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari will run an all-new drone show, Holidays in the Sky, featuring 500 drones. The show runs nightly, weather permitting, from June 22 through August 4. Visit HolidayWorld.Com for more information.

