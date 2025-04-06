Best Cities to Get Married in 2025

If you are planning a wedding or know someone who is, a recent WalletHub report on the Best Places to Get Married in 2025 may be helpful to you.

The study compared more than 180 of the biggest U.S. cities across 26 key indicators of cost-effectiveness, convenience and enjoyment. The data set ranges from the average wedding cost to the number of venues and event spaces per capita to the availability of wedding vendors.

The top spot goes to Orlando, Florida, followed by Las Vegas, Miami, Atlanta, and Tampa. Where did Nashville rank in the study? It came in at number 22.

The top 25 cities are:

Orlando, FL Las Vegas, NV Miami, FL Atlanta, GA Tampa, FL Austin, TX San Francisco, CA Houston, TX New Orleans, LA Fort Lauderdale, FL Los Angeles, CA San Diego, CA Chicago, IL St. Louis, MO Phoenix, AZ Cincinnati, OH Denver, CO Portland, OR Tucson, AZ San Antonio, TX Sacramento, CA Nashville, TN Dallas, TX Salt Lake City, UT Scottsdale, AZ

Here are some other interesting facts from the study.

Charleston, West Virginia has the lowest average wedding cost – 3.3 times lower than in San Francisco, Oakland and Fremont, California, the cities with the highest cost.

– 3.3 times lower than in San Francisco, Oakland and Fremont, California, the cities with the highest cost. Austin, Texas has the most event planners per capita – 8.8 times more than in Fayetteville, North Carolina, the city with the fewest.

– 8.8 times more than in Fayetteville, North Carolina, the city with the fewest. Yonkers, New York has the most musicians per capita– 71.5 times more than in Lincoln, Nebraska and Anchorage, Alaska, the cities with the fewest.

