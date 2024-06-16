Top 25 Most Expensive Property Transfers in Williamson Co. for May 20

Top 25 most expensive property transfers in Williamson County Tennessee for May 20-24, 2024.

PriceSubdivisionAddressCityZipcode
$4,900,000Windstone Ph 2 Pb 47 Pg 94834 Windstone BlvdBrentwood37027
$4,000,000Sunset Est Pb 7 Pg 571643 Sunset RdBrentwood37027
$3,846,379Broad Oaks Pb 75 Pg 351296 Broad Oaks DrBrentwood37027
$3,750,000Troubadour Sec6 Pb 73 Pg 1378226 Jolene DrCollege Grove37046
$3,725,000Harlinsdale Manor Rev Pb 51 Pg 126134 Harlinsdale CtFranklin37069
$3,295,000Princeton Hills Sec 2 Pb 25 Pg 36812 Princeton Hills DrBrentwood37027
$2,975,000Grove Sec11 Pb 72 Pg 1508135 Heirloom BlvdCollege Grove37046
$2,750,000Grove Sec13 Pb 72 Pg 729220 Joiner Creek RdCollege Grove37046
$2,600,000Grove Sec15 Pb 77 Pg 1119229 Joiner Creek RdArrington37014
$2,588,567Bonterra Pb 79 Pg 1497209 Bonterra CtFranklin37064
$2,520,000510 Granny White PkBrentwood37027
$2,400,0006484 Temple RdFranklin37069
$2,200,000Traditions Sec5 Pb 73 Pg 251879 Traditions CirBrentwood37027
$2,192,000Brentwood Meadows Sec 4 Pb 3 Pg 211514 Lipscomb DrBrentwood37027
$2,117,406Lookaway Farms Sec3 Pb 79 Pg 326070 Lookaway CirFranklin37067
$2,100,000Troubadour Sec12a Pb 82 Pg 738398 Six String Pvt DrCollege Grove37046
$2,045,000Westhaven Sec 16 Pb 45 Pg 821552 Championship BlvdFranklin37064
$1,850,000Benelli Park Sec2 Pb 62 Pg 701023 Benelli Park CtFranklin37064
$1,850,000Cromwell Sec 1 Pb 57 Pg 1131877 Burland CrescentFranklin37064
$1,777,110Redwing Farms Sec 1 Pb 4 Pg 751113 Holly Hill DrFranklin37064
$1,745,000Mill @ Bond Springs Sec2 Pb 75 Pg 345105 Bond Mill RdThompson's Station37179
$1,725,000Troubadour Ph1 Sec3 Pb 74 Pg 547812 Thurston CtCollege Grove37046
$1,725,000Troubadour Sec11b Pb 82 Pg 258422 Six String Pvt DrCollege Grove37046
$1,700,000Annecy Ph1 Pb 76 Pg 701044 Annecy PkwyNolensville37135
$1,690,000Hampton Reserve Sec 2 Pb 36 Pg 879536 Sunbeam CtBrentwood37027

