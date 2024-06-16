Top 25 Most Expensive Property Transfers in Williamson Co. for May 20

See the top 25 most expensive property transfers in Williamson County Tennessee for May 20-24, 2024. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

Price Subdivision Address City Zipcode $4,900,000 Windstone Ph 2 Pb 47 Pg 94 834 Windstone Blvd Brentwood 37027 $4,000,000 Sunset Est Pb 7 Pg 57 1643 Sunset Rd Brentwood 37027 $3,846,379 Broad Oaks Pb 75 Pg 35 1296 Broad Oaks Dr Brentwood 37027 $3,750,000 Troubadour Sec6 Pb 73 Pg 137 8226 Jolene Dr College Grove 37046 $3,725,000 Harlinsdale Manor Rev Pb 51 Pg 126 134 Harlinsdale Ct Franklin 37069 $3,295,000 Princeton Hills Sec 2 Pb 25 Pg 36 812 Princeton Hills Dr Brentwood 37027 $2,975,000 Grove Sec11 Pb 72 Pg 150 8135 Heirloom Blvd College Grove 37046 $2,750,000 Grove Sec13 Pb 72 Pg 72 9220 Joiner Creek Rd College Grove 37046 $2,600,000 Grove Sec15 Pb 77 Pg 111 9229 Joiner Creek Rd Arrington 37014 $2,588,567 Bonterra Pb 79 Pg 149 7209 Bonterra Ct Franklin 37064 $2,520,000 510 Granny White Pk Brentwood 37027 $2,400,000 6484 Temple Rd Franklin 37069 $2,200,000 Traditions Sec5 Pb 73 Pg 25 1879 Traditions Cir Brentwood 37027 $2,192,000 Brentwood Meadows Sec 4 Pb 3 Pg 21 1514 Lipscomb Dr Brentwood 37027 $2,117,406 Lookaway Farms Sec3 Pb 79 Pg 32 6070 Lookaway Cir Franklin 37067 $2,100,000 Troubadour Sec12a Pb 82 Pg 73 8398 Six String Pvt Dr College Grove 37046 $2,045,000 Westhaven Sec 16 Pb 45 Pg 82 1552 Championship Blvd Franklin 37064 $1,850,000 Benelli Park Sec2 Pb 62 Pg 70 1023 Benelli Park Ct Franklin 37064 $1,850,000 Cromwell Sec 1 Pb 57 Pg 113 1877 Burland Crescent Franklin 37064 $1,777,110 Redwing Farms Sec 1 Pb 4 Pg 75 1113 Holly Hill Dr Franklin 37064 $1,745,000 Mill @ Bond Springs Sec2 Pb 75 Pg 34 5105 Bond Mill Rd Thompson's Station 37179 $1,725,000 Troubadour Ph1 Sec3 Pb 74 Pg 54 7812 Thurston Ct College Grove 37046 $1,725,000 Troubadour Sec11b Pb 82 Pg 25 8422 Six String Pvt Dr College Grove 37046 $1,700,000 Annecy Ph1 Pb 76 Pg 70 1044 Annecy Pkwy Nolensville 37135 $1,690,000 Hampton Reserve Sec 2 Pb 36 Pg 87 9536 Sunbeam Ct Brentwood 37027

