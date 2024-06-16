Top 25 Most Expensive Property Transfers in Williamson Co. for May 20

See the top 25 most expensive property transfers in Williamson County Tennessee for May 20-24, 2024. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here
|Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|Zipcode
|$4,900,000
|Windstone Ph 2 Pb 47 Pg 94
|834 Windstone Blvd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$4,000,000
|Sunset Est Pb 7 Pg 57
|1643 Sunset Rd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$3,846,379
|Broad Oaks Pb 75 Pg 35
|1296 Broad Oaks Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$3,750,000
|Troubadour Sec6 Pb 73 Pg 137
|8226 Jolene Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$3,725,000
|Harlinsdale Manor Rev Pb 51 Pg 126
|134 Harlinsdale Ct
|Franklin
|37069
|$3,295,000
|Princeton Hills Sec 2 Pb 25 Pg 36
|812 Princeton Hills Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$2,975,000
|Grove Sec11 Pb 72 Pg 150
|8135 Heirloom Blvd
|College Grove
|37046
|$2,750,000
|Grove Sec13 Pb 72 Pg 72
|9220 Joiner Creek Rd
|College Grove
|37046
|$2,600,000
|Grove Sec15 Pb 77 Pg 111
|9229 Joiner Creek Rd
|Arrington
|37014
|$2,588,567
|Bonterra Pb 79 Pg 149
|7209 Bonterra Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,520,000
|510 Granny White Pk
|Brentwood
|37027
|$2,400,000
|6484 Temple Rd
|Franklin
|37069
|$2,200,000
|Traditions Sec5 Pb 73 Pg 25
|1879 Traditions Cir
|Brentwood
|37027
|$2,192,000
|Brentwood Meadows Sec 4 Pb 3 Pg 21
|1514 Lipscomb Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$2,117,406
|Lookaway Farms Sec3 Pb 79 Pg 32
|6070 Lookaway Cir
|Franklin
|37067
|$2,100,000
|Troubadour Sec12a Pb 82 Pg 73
|8398 Six String Pvt Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$2,045,000
|Westhaven Sec 16 Pb 45 Pg 82
|1552 Championship Blvd
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,850,000
|Benelli Park Sec2 Pb 62 Pg 70
|1023 Benelli Park Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,850,000
|Cromwell Sec 1 Pb 57 Pg 113
|1877 Burland Crescent
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,777,110
|Redwing Farms Sec 1 Pb 4 Pg 75
|1113 Holly Hill Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,745,000
|Mill @ Bond Springs Sec2 Pb 75 Pg 34
|5105 Bond Mill Rd
|Thompson's Station
|37179
|$1,725,000
|Troubadour Ph1 Sec3 Pb 74 Pg 54
|7812 Thurston Ct
|College Grove
|37046
|$1,725,000
|Troubadour Sec11b Pb 82 Pg 25
|8422 Six String Pvt Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$1,700,000
|Annecy Ph1 Pb 76 Pg 70
|1044 Annecy Pkwy
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,690,000
|Hampton Reserve Sec 2 Pb 36 Pg 87
|9536 Sunbeam Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
