Brentwood Resident to Appear on Food Network’s Outchef’d

Brentwood resident Jennifer McNabb will appear on Food Network’s show Outchef’d which will air on Thursday, June 20th at 8:30pm.

The show premiered at the end of May. In each episode, a home cook thinks they are entering an audition and is shocked to find out they are about to compete in a culinary battle against a renowned world-class chef.

To even the odds, the home cook only needs one vote from a panel of random judges selected off the street by Eddie to win the $5,000 grand prize – and this season, they will also win an extra $1,000 for every additional vote.

Chefs competing this season are Maneet Chauhan, Rocco Dispirito, Duff Goldman, Alex Guarnaschelli, Stephanie Izard, Antonia Lofaso, Jeff Mauro, Jet Tila, and Michael Voltaggio.

Learn more here.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email