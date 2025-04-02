Photo of the Day: April 2, 2025

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo inducted country music superstar Luke Bryan as the 11th inductee into the Star Trail of Fame in a special ceremony held on Sunday afternoon. The event took place at the Star Trail of Fame Wall in NRG Center, where Bryan was honored and celebrated by the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo’s Chairman of the Board, Pat Mann Phillips, and President and CEO, Chris Boleman. The Star Trail of Fame pays tribute to stars that have made a profound impact on the Rodeo

“Luke Bryan has consistently been one of the most desired performers at RODEOHOUSTON and his influence on our organization and our attendees is immeasurable,” Boleman said. “Bryan is a reflection of all the best of the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, and we are proud to induct him into the Star Trail of Fame.”

Bryan is the 11th star honored with a gold plaque to commemorate his years of outstanding entertainment at RODEOHOUSTON. His 2025 performance on the star stage marked his 12th since 2012.

